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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Phillies Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series in Philadelphia with the Phillies.

They are coming off a 1-0 victory on Friday evening.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not play in the game.

Yankees Announce Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts as he runs the bases after his third inning two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/25 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF T. Grisham CF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup (and hitting 7th).

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .225 with 77 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 51 runs and 27 stolen bases in 97 games.

GettyBen Rice #22 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career on the Miami Marlins.

In 2024, Chisholm Jr. helped the Yankees reach the World Series.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@NYSports29: “Does that say ROSARIO leading off after his been awful for quite a bit now?”

@shell895: “Not bad. PLEASE DON’T FORGET TO HIT!!!!!!!! LET’S GO YANKEES!!!!!!!”

@josh29parsons: “Let’s end the Amed experiment”

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@Luigi__457: “This lineup isn’t scoring any runs bro.”

@dolphinsgm2019: “Need to find offense !!! Wake up.”

Yankees Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

GettyBen Rice #22 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh inning three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates with teammate Ryan McMahon #19 in game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East (and 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays).

They have gone 58-45 in their first 103 games of the season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Phillies Game

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