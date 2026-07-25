New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Phillies Game

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series in Philadelphia with the Phillies.

They are coming off a 1-0 victory on Friday evening.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not play in the game.

Yankees Announce Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/25 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF T. Grisham CF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup (and hitting 7th).

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .225 with 77 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 51 runs and 27 stolen bases in 97 games.

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career on the Miami Marlins.

In 2024, Chisholm Jr. helped the Yankees reach the World Series.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@NYSports29: “Does that say ROSARIO leading off after his been awful for quite a bit now?”

@shell895: “Not bad. PLEASE DON’T FORGET TO HIT!!!!!!!! LET’S GO YANKEES!!!!!!!”

@josh29parsons: “Let’s end the Amed experiment”

@Luigi__457: “This lineup isn’t scoring any runs bro.”

@dolphinsgm2019: “Need to find offense !!! Wake up.”

Yankees Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East (and 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays).

They have gone 58-45 in their first 103 games of the season.