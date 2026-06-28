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New York Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Finale

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BOSTON, MA - JULY 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees waves to fans before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Chisholm, recently acquired on July 27, 2024 by the Yankees via a trade with the Miami Marlins, will play in his first game as a Yankee. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Yankees have lost each of the first three games, so they are looking to avoid a sweep.

Most recently, they lost Saturday’s game by a score of 4-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the lineup (but had one at-bat off the bench).

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees signals during warmups before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/28 J. Chisholm Jr. 2B B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF S. Jones CF A. Rosario DH O. Cabrera 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS C. Rodón SP”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup (and leading off) on Sunday.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .225 with 63 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 42 runs and 24 stolen bases in 79 games.

He is in his third season playing for New York.

@TalkinYanks wrote:Jazz Chisholm Jr. is leading off for the first time as a Yankee and Oswaldo Cabrera is playing his first game since May 12, 2025 as the Yankees look to avoid a four-game sweep in Boston”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after his double during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@RJP_RAR: “We’re putting up 20 runs”

@IncogNorthMS: “This is actually I sneaky good lineup against a tough Righty. Let’s see how it plays out.”

@GregSanzari: “Every day the lineups just keep getting worse and worse.”

@xlblankxl: “Jazz leadoff 😭 we are offically DOOMED ✌️”

@jared_golds23: “That says jazz as leadoff?????”

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks with members of the press during a pre-game interview prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Despite going cold against Boston, the Yankees have been among the elite clubs in all of baseball.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-34 record in 82 games.

Currently, the Yankees are a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Finale

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