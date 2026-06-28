New York Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Finale

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Yankees have lost each of the first three games, so they are looking to avoid a sweep.

Most recently, they lost Saturday’s game by a score of 4-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the lineup (but had one at-bat off the bench).

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/28 J. Chisholm Jr. 2B B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF S. Jones CF A. Rosario DH O. Cabrera 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS C. Rodón SP”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup (and leading off) on Sunday.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .225 with 63 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 42 runs and 24 stolen bases in 79 games.

He is in his third season playing for New York.

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is leading off for the first time as a Yankee and Oswaldo Cabrera is playing his first game since May 12, 2025 as the Yankees look to avoid a four-game sweep in Boston”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@RJP_RAR: “We’re putting up 20 runs”

@IncogNorthMS: “This is actually I sneaky good lineup against a tough Righty. Let’s see how it plays out.”

@GregSanzari: “Every day the lineups just keep getting worse and worse.”

@xlblankxl: “Jazz leadoff 😭 we are offically DOOMED ✌️”

@jared_golds23: “That says jazz as leadoff?????”

Yankees Right Now

Despite going cold against Boston, the Yankees have been among the elite clubs in all of baseball.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-34 record in 82 games.

Currently, the Yankees are a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.