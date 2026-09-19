New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change After 5 Strikeouts

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be in Arizona for the first game of their series with the Diamondbacks.

They most recently lost to the Minnesota Twins by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

Spencer Jones (who batted 5th) finished with five strikeouts and no hits.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/18 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Heliot Ramos RF 4. Ben Rice DH 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Austin Wells C 9. Anthony Volpe 2B”

Jones has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order on Friday.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .252 with 59 hits, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, 32 runs and nine stolen bases in 79 games.

He made his MLB debut earlier this year.