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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change After 5 Strikeouts

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees singles during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be in Arizona for the first game of their series with the Diamondbacks.

They most recently lost to the Minnesota Twins by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

Spencer Jones (who batted 5th) finished with five strikeouts and no hits.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/18 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Heliot Ramos RF 4. Ben Rice DH 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Austin Wells C 9. Anthony Volpe 2B”

Jones has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order on Friday.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .252 with 59 hits, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, 32 runs and nine stolen bases in 79 games.

He made his MLB debut earlier this year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change After 5 Strikeouts

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