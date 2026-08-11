Atlanta Braves Struggling All-Star Player Still Owed $150+ Million

The Atlanta Braves have experienced a large amount of offensive success this season, mostly behind the likes of Matt Olson, Drake Baldwin, Michael Harris II, Mauricio Dubon, and others.

However, despite the overall success of the team, not every Braves player is exactly performing to the heights of their capabilities, which is okay because it’s baseball and consistency, but something to note is the amount of money left on struggling Austin Riley’s contract. Atlanta inked Riley to the largest contract in franchise history a few years back, and there are still several millions remaining on the deal.

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Looking at Austin Riley’s Contract

Spotrac.com writes (about Riley’s 10-year, $212 million contract):

“Austin Riley is under contract with the Atlanta Braves through the 2032 season, with a $20 million club option for 2033. He is signed to a 10-year, $212 million extension ($22 million base salary for the 2026 season) with roughly $150+ million still remaining on the guaranteed portion of the deal.”

Riley is owed $22 million for each of the next six full seasons, and then the club option could add another $20 million, which would mean there’s round $152 million left on the deal. That’s a large chunk of money, and as good as Riley has been over the years, it would not bode well for the Braves if this season is an indication of him being on the down-tick of his MLB career.

HouseThatHankBuilt.com’s Steven Teal wrote recently (about Riley & his contract):

“It seemed like a great deal at the time as the righty was playing at an incredible pace. Unfortunately, that success has faded a bit over the last two years. He is still owed $22 million per season through 2032, with a $22 million club option for 2033 with no buyout. Fortunately, he is starting to look better at the plate over his last seven games with a .304 average, two homers, and five RBI. The Braves really need him to get back to being one of the most dangerous hitters in the lineup.”

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Inside Austin Riley’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Austin Riley would probably be the first to tell you that he needs to be better at the plate, but that doesn’t save him from the actual stats, which aren’t great.

Over 425 at-bats this season, the 2X MLB All-Star Austin Riley is batting .221 with 14 home runs, 17 doubles, and an OPS+ of 82. He’s striking out far more this season, and walking much less.

Riley has a three-year stint (2021 to 2023) where he averaged nearly 70 XBH per season, which is what led to the massive contract, but over his last 220 games, he has just 30 home runs and 37 doubles, which look, those are still solid numbers, but again, the Braves have never handed out as large of a contract as they did to Riley in 2023.

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