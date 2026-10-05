New York Yankees Announce Max Fried News Amid ALDS vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays won the first game of the series 1-0 on Saturday. The ALDS is a best-of-five series.

Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler will start Game 2 of the ALDS. Freddy Peralta will start for the Rays.

Before Game 2, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced news involving left-hander Max Fried.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Max Fried Announcement Amid Tampa Bay Rays Series

Boone said that Fried will likely start Game 3 of the ALDS.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote on X: Yankees are planning to start Max Fried in Game 3

Southpaw Carlos Rodón is expected to start Game 4 if the series makes it that far.

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: The Yankees plan to start Max Fried in Game 3 and Carlos Rodón in Game 4, Aaron Boone said.

Looking at New York Yankees LHP Max Fried

Fried started Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Fried allowed just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-2 to complete a 2-0 sweep.

Fried missed a lot of time during the regular season due to a left elbow bone bruise that required two IL stints.

The southpaw posted a 2.80 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 20 starts during the regular season.

Fried has a career ERA of 3.01 with 1,156 strikeouts over 10 MLB seasons. He has a 5.03 ERA over 82 1/3 postseason innings dating back to 2018.

Fried is a three-time All-Star and a 2021 World Series Champion.