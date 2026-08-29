New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On Former All-Star

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play two games in the Bronx.

The Yankees most recently won the first game of the series (on Friday) by a score of 1-0.

New York Yankees Announce Ryan McMahon News

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced an update on Ryan McMahon.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees are currently scheduling for 3B Ryan McMahon to commence an @MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots tonight.”

He has been out since August 19 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 26): “Is “in line” to be ready when eligible, though manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 26 that McMahon may play in two Minor League rehab games before rosters expand Sept. 1.”

Before getting hurt, McMahon had been batting .216 with 60 hits, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, 29 runs and three stolen bases in 106 games.

He is in the middle of his second year with the Yankees.

They acquired him in a trade (via the Colorado Rockies) during the 2025 season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 25, 2025: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league pitchers Josh Grosz and Griffin Herring.”

McMahon had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

He made the MLB All-Star Game during the 2024 season.

That said, the 33-year-old has struggled during his time with New York.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Clarke Schmidt and Ryan McMahon are starting rehab assignments at Somerset today. McMahon will “probably” just play in 1 rehab game, fly to California with the #Yankees, and get activated when rosters expand Sept. 1, Aaron Boone said.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 76-58 record in 134 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.