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New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On Former All-Star

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play two games in the Bronx.

The Yankees most recently won the first game of the series (on Friday) by a score of 1-0.

New York Yankees Announce Ryan McMahon News

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in action against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced an update on Ryan McMahon.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees are currently scheduling for 3B Ryan McMahon to commence an @MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots tonight.”

He has been out since August 19 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 26): “Is “in line” to be ready when eligible, though manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 26 that McMahon may play in two Minor League rehab games before rosters expand Sept. 1.”

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees hits a ground-rule double during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Before getting hurt, McMahon had been batting .216 with 60 hits, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, 29 runs and three stolen bases in 106 games.

He is in the middle of his second year with the Yankees.

They acquired him in a trade (via the Colorado Rockies) during the 2025 season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 25, 2025: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league pitchers Josh Grosz and Griffin Herring.”

GettyRyan McMahon #24 of the Colorado Rockies hits a double against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at Coors Field on April 10, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

McMahon had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

He made the MLB All-Star Game during the 2024 season.

That said, the 33-year-old has struggled during his time with New York.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote:Clarke Schmidt and Ryan McMahon are starting rehab assignments at Somerset today. McMahon will “probably” just play in 1 rehab game, fly to California with the #Yankees, and get activated when rosters expand Sept. 1, Aaron Boone said.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyFirst baseman Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits the ball while playing the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 76-58 record in 134 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On Former All-Star

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