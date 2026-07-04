New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Twins Game

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 5-2 win on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/4 T. Grisham DH B. Rice 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B M. Schuemann CF A. Sánchez C B. Beck SP”

Goldschmidt has been removed from the lineup on Friday.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .273 with 59 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 31 runs and one stolen base in 61 games.

He is in his second season playing for New York.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@BobbyMilone29: “Schuemann in CF?…..the day they sent down Jones LOL For Jones sake I hope he gets traded this July If they think Schuemann is a better CF than Jones, trade Jones this deadline”

@The_Bleacherss: “You just can’t have Volpe batting 5th on a serious Major League Baseball team. The 5-9 on this team is embarrassing.”

@GregMazzo21: “Now tell me why Caballero isn’t in the lineup at shortstop? He had a good game last night and Volpe is back in there. The sense of urgency with this team is extremely overrated from the perceptive that people thought the Yankees had that this year. Utterly ridiculous.”

Yankees Going Into Saturday

The Yankees enter the day as the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-38 record in 87 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 23-18 in 41 games at home in the Bronx).

Following two more games with the Twins, the Yankees will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.