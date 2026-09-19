New York Yankees Quickly Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will look to clinch a series victory when they play the second game of their series with the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

They won by a score of 9-2 on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt (who led off) had one hit, one walk and two runs.

Yankees Quickly Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/19 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos RF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero CF C. Schlittler SP”

Goldschmidt has been removed from the lineup.

The seven-time All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

He is currently batting .253 with 85 hits, 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 102 games this year.

Goldschmidt had spent the first eight years of his career with Arizona.

In that span, he made six straight All-Star Games (2013-18).

Following the Diamondbacks, he had a six-year run with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw him win the 2022 National League MVP Award.

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games.

Currently, the Yankees are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Looking At The D-Backs On Saturday

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with an 80-74 record in 154 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.