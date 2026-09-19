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New York Yankees Quickly Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 18: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees warms up on deck during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will look to clinch a series victory when they play the second game of their series with the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

They won by a score of 9-2 on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt (who led off) had one hit, one walk and two runs.

Yankees Quickly Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees is congratulated in the dugout after connecting for a sacrifice fly RBI during the eighth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/19 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos RF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero CF C. Schlittler SP”

Goldschmidt has been removed from the lineup.

The seven-time All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

He is currently batting .253 with 85 hits, 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 102 games this year.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Goldschmidt had spent the first eight years of his career with Arizona.

In that span, he made six straight All-Star Games (2013-18).

Following the Diamondbacks, he had a six-year run with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw him win the 2022 National League MVP Award.

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

GettyBen Rice #22 celebrates with Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games.

Currently, the Yankees are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Looking At The D-Backs On Saturday

GettyCorbin Carroll #7 celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with an 80-74 record in 154 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quickly Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

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