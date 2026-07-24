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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Royals Game

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Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 23: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers turns a game ending double play over Vinnie Pasquantino #9 of the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 4-3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are trying to do everything in their power to crawl back into the AL playoff picture.

After defeating the Chicago Cubs in their last series, Detroit is taking on the Kansas City Royals in a four-game weekend set, which started on Thursday and featured a Tigers game one win. On Friday, Detroit is sending its ace, Tarik Skubal to the mound.

Also, before the game on Friday evening, the Tigers revealed their lineup, which features a very notable Kevin McGonigle decision.

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Kevin McGonigle Getting Day Off on Friday

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers gestures after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 19, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

For the first time in a long while, Kevin McGonigle is not featured in the Detroit Tigers lineup.

He has been an everyday contributor for Detroit this season, and manager AJ Hinch is likely giving him a precautionary day off on Friday.

Here is the full Tigers batting order for 7/24, against the Royals, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 7/24: “C. Keith 3B G. Torres DH D. Dingler C R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B H. Lee 2B Z. McKinstry SS M. Vierling CF B. Malgeri RF T. Skubal SP”

So, in place of McGonigle, Colt Keith is the leadoff man, Gleyber Torres is batting second, and Zack McKinstry gets the start at shortstop. Dillon Dingler will hit third, and Riley Green/Spencer Torkelson form the 4/5 duo in the middle of the order.

It’s also an obvious plus for the Tigers that Tarik Skubal is taking the ball, which might also be why AJ Hinch decided to give McGonigle a day off today.

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Kevin McGonigle’s Rookie Campaign

Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 20: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers and Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after Detroit Tigers defeat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

In his rookie season with the Tigers, Kevin McGonigle has already played 100 games.

His 4.9 bWAR leads the American League. As a rookie, that’s incredible. He’s batting .281 over his first 377 at-bats with nine home runs, 106 hits, 20 doubles, and 11 stolen bases.

McGonigle’s OPS+ is 126. If the Tigers are to make an incredible comeback to earn an MLB playoff berth, Kevin McGonigle will be a large reason why.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Royals Game

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