Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Royals Game

The Detroit Tigers are trying to do everything in their power to crawl back into the AL playoff picture.

After defeating the Chicago Cubs in their last series, Detroit is taking on the Kansas City Royals in a four-game weekend set, which started on Thursday and featured a Tigers game one win. On Friday, Detroit is sending its ace, Tarik Skubal to the mound.

Also, before the game on Friday evening, the Tigers revealed their lineup, which features a very notable Kevin McGonigle decision.

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Kevin McGonigle Getting Day Off on Friday

For the first time in a long while, Kevin McGonigle is not featured in the Detroit Tigers lineup.

He has been an everyday contributor for Detroit this season, and manager AJ Hinch is likely giving him a precautionary day off on Friday.

Here is the full Tigers batting order for 7/24, against the Royals, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 7/24: “C. Keith 3B G. Torres DH D. Dingler C R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B H. Lee 2B Z. McKinstry SS M. Vierling CF B. Malgeri RF T. Skubal SP”

So, in place of McGonigle, Colt Keith is the leadoff man, Gleyber Torres is batting second, and Zack McKinstry gets the start at shortstop. Dillon Dingler will hit third, and Riley Green/Spencer Torkelson form the 4/5 duo in the middle of the order.

It’s also an obvious plus for the Tigers that Tarik Skubal is taking the ball, which might also be why AJ Hinch decided to give McGonigle a day off today.

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Kevin McGonigle’s Rookie Campaign

In his rookie season with the Tigers, Kevin McGonigle has already played 100 games.

His 4.9 bWAR leads the American League. As a rookie, that’s incredible. He’s batting .281 over his first 377 at-bats with nine home runs, 106 hits, 20 doubles, and 11 stolen bases.

McGonigle’s OPS+ is 126. If the Tigers are to make an incredible comeback to earn an MLB playoff berth, Kevin McGonigle will be a large reason why.

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