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New York Yankees Announce Quick Luis Garcia Jr. Change Before Padres Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a double during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will be back at Petco Park to face off against the San Diego Padres.

They are coming off a 3-2 loss on Friday night.

Luis Garcia Jr. had one hit, two strikeouts and one run in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Quick Luis Garcia Jr. Change

GettyLuis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/5 P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 2B B. Rice DH H. Ramos RF G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones CF J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C C. Rodón SP”

Garcia Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is currently batting .284 with 130 hits, 28 home runs, 88 RBIs, 62 runs and five stolen bases in 131 games.

He was traded to the Yankees (via the Washington Nationals) earlier this season.

GettyJohn Schreiber #56 celebrates with Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees after defeating the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 in a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Garcia Jr. had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Nationals.

He hit 28 home runs with 88 RBIs last year.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates hitting a two-run home run on the base paths during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Quick Luis Garcia Jr. Change Before Padres Game

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