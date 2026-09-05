New York Yankees Announce Quick Luis Garcia Jr. Change Before Padres Game

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will be back at Petco Park to face off against the San Diego Padres.

They are coming off a 3-2 loss on Friday night.

Luis Garcia Jr. had one hit, two strikeouts and one run in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Quick Luis Garcia Jr. Change

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/5 P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 2B B. Rice DH H. Ramos RF G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones CF J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C C. Rodón SP”

Garcia Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is currently batting .284 with 130 hits, 28 home runs, 88 RBIs, 62 runs and five stolen bases in 131 games.

He was traded to the Yankees (via the Washington Nationals) earlier this season.

Garcia Jr. had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Nationals.

He hit 28 home runs with 88 RBIs last year.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”