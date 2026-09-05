NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a double during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Garcia Jr. had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Nationals.
He hit 28 home runs with 88 RBIs last year.
The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will be back at Petco Park to face off against the San Diego Padres.They are coming off a 3-2 loss on Friday night.Luis Garcia Jr. had one hit, two strikeouts and one run in four at-bats.New York Yankees Announce Quick Luis Garcia Jr. ChangeFor Friday’s game, the Yankees […]
New York Yankees Announce Quick Luis Garcia Jr. Change Before Padres Game