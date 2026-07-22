New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Pirates Series Finale

On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

The series is tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins will take the series.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Move

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game, the Yankees announced a series of roster moves.

One of those moves was to send Kervin Castro back to Triple-A.

He had two strikeouts during Wednesday afternoon’s game.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Returned LHP Max Fried (#54) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. • Optioned RHP Kervin Castro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Castro is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees (and third in the MLB).

He has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs.

Social Media Reacts To Roster Update

Here’s what people were saying about the roster news: