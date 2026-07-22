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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Pirates Series Finale

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 25: Kervin Castro #74 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the St. Loui at Wrigley Field on August 25, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

The series is tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins will take the series.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Move

GettyKervin Castro #74 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game, the Yankees announced a series of roster moves.

One of those moves was to send Kervin Castro back to Triple-A.

He had two strikeouts during Wednesday afternoon’s game.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Returned LHP Max Fried (#54) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. • Optioned RHP Kervin Castro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Castro is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees (and third in the MLB).

He has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs.

Social Media Reacts To Roster Update

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster news:

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Pirates Series Finale

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