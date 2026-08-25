New York Yankees Announce 3 Roster Moves Within Organization Before Astros Series

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros will open up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees had the day off following a series where they took two out of three games from the Toronto Blue Jays (also at home).

Yankees Announce 3 Roster Moves Within Organization

Ahead of their series with the Astros, the Yankees announced several roster moves at the Minor League level.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Chris Veach – Reinstated from Somerset 60-Day Injured List 🔹Sean Paul Linan – Transferred Somerset to Hudson Valley 🔹Bryce Cunningham – Transferred Hudson Valley to Somerset”

Looking At Veach

Veach is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees’ organization.

He has gone 2-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 20 games this year.

Looking At Paul Linan

Paul Linan is in his first season with the Yankees’ organization.

He has gone 2-8 with a 5.86 ERA in 21 games this year.

Looking At Cunningham

Cunningham was picked in the 2nd round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He has gone 2-8 with a 4.71 ERA in 17 games.

Greg Johnson of The Trentonian wrote: “Cunningham, one of the Yankees’ top pitching prospects, will get a taste of Double-A to end the season.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 74-56 record in 130 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 33-28 in 61 games at home).

Following three games with the Astros, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

As for the Astros, they are the second-place team in the American League West with a 65-66 record in 131 games.

Following their series with the Yankees, the Astros will remain in New York to play the Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.