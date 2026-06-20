Yankees Announce Shakeup in Pitching Plans Before Series Finale

The New York Yankees announced a change of plans before taking on the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday for their season finale.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com (via X), Gerrit Cole will be starting on Monday.

Tomorrow, 22-year-old Elmer Rodríguez will take the mound.

Hoch noted that this change is simply to provide starters the chance to rest.

Young Rodríguez in a Nutshell

At just 22 years old, Rodríguez has plenty of time to continue to develop on the mound.

However, he’s about to make another appearance on the big stage.

In 2021, New York selected him 105th overall in the fourth round of the MLB draft.

This year, on April 29, he was awarded a long-awaited opportunity to make his debut.

So far, he has only appeared in three Major League games this season.

However, in those starts, he’s registered a 4.15 ERA and six strikeouts across 13.0 innings pitched.

As for his performances in Triple-A this year, he’s riding a clean 3.00 ERA and 51 strikeouts across 51.0 innings of work through 10 starts.

With Rodríguez starting on Sunday against the Reds, New York fans will get another glimpse into the potential he brings to the organization.

Cole To Start Against the Detroit Tigers

While Rodríguez plugs the gap in the rotation tomorrow, 35-year-old Cole will be starting on Monday.

The Yankees will be heading to Detroit to take on the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Throughout Cole’s five starts during his 2026 campaign, he has posted a 2.57 ERA and 24 strikeouts across 28.0 innings pitched.

He is now playing in his 13th year of Major League Baseball, and his sixth as a Yankee.

Back in 2011, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Cole as their overall pick No. 1 in the first round of the draft — it was clear early on that he had something worth tapping into.

His journey with New York began in December 2019 when he signed with the franchise.

Yankees Approach Series Finale

New York started their three-game series against Cincinnati on the right foot.

On Friday, they clinched a 5-0 shutout over the Reds.

However, on Saturday, Cincinnati rallied for a massive blowout victory, finishing 10-2.

Now, the series is tied.

The Yankees will seek redemption on Sunday in an effort to defend their territory.

With New York’s latest loss, they are now 46-29 overall.

As for the Reds, they are now 36-39 overall.

They still sit at the very bottom of the National League Central standings.

Fortunately for New York fans, the Yankees continue to lead the American League East, but if they don’t quickly gain back traction, that could easily slip through their fingers.

Following the clash on Saturday, the Yankees have dropped back down to fourth place in the Major Leagues.

The Milwaukee Brewers (45-28) are in third, the Atlanta Braves (47-27) are in second and the Los Angeles Dodgers (49-27) remain in first.