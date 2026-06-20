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New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Change During Reds Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Cincinnati Reds.

They won Friday’s game by a score of 5-0.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 7th) had two hits, one walk, one RBI and one run.

New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Change

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees follows through on his eighth inning RBI base hit against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/20 1. Ben Rice 1B 2. Amed Rosario 3B 3. Paul Goldschmidt DH 4. Cody Bellinger CF 5. Jasson Dominguez RF 6. Jose Caballero LF 7. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Despite his strong showing on Friday, Volpe has been moved down to the 8th spot in the order.

He comes into the day batting .265 with 22 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 16 runs and five stolen bases.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@bluezkittlez: “Volpe again… After Boone clearly said that Cabellero would be the starting SS once he returned from injury.”

@hamer_doro90410: “Does Boone pick line up out of hat Always different”

@BillDeFilippo: “I’d like to see Warren have a dominant start.”

@Slothful_Sin: “Amed Rosario batting second was not on my Saturday bingo card, but let’s ride 😤”

@yankeefan2024: “Let’s win a series today!”

Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his second inning three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with teammates Anthony Volpe #11 (L) and Spencer Jones #78 (R) at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have had a very strong start to the 2026 season with a 46-28 record in 74 games.

They are 22-13 in 35 games at home (and 8-2 over their last ten).

Reds Right Now

GettySal Stewart #27 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after popping out to end the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Reds come into the night as the last-place team in the National League Central with a 35-39 record in 74 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 16-20 in 36 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Change During Reds Series

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