New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Change During Reds Series

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Cincinnati Reds.

They won Friday’s game by a score of 5-0.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 7th) had two hits, one walk, one RBI and one run.

New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/20 1. Ben Rice 1B 2. Amed Rosario 3B 3. Paul Goldschmidt DH 4. Cody Bellinger CF 5. Jasson Dominguez RF 6. Jose Caballero LF 7. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Despite his strong showing on Friday, Volpe has been moved down to the 8th spot in the order.

He comes into the day batting .265 with 22 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 16 runs and five stolen bases.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@bluezkittlez: “Volpe again… After Boone clearly said that Cabellero would be the starting SS once he returned from injury.”

@hamer_doro90410: “Does Boone pick line up out of hat Always different”

@BillDeFilippo: “I’d like to see Warren have a dominant start.”

@Slothful_Sin: “Amed Rosario batting second was not on my Saturday bingo card, but let’s ride 😤”

@yankeefan2024: “Let’s win a series today!”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a very strong start to the 2026 season with a 46-28 record in 74 games.

They are 22-13 in 35 games at home (and 8-2 over their last ten).

Reds Right Now

The Reds come into the night as the last-place team in the National League Central with a 35-39 record in 74 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 16-20 in 36 games on the road).