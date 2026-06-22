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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Tigers Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 08: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before making his major league debut against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The Yankees are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (at home).

Spencer Jones finished with one strikeout in two at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/22 1. Amed Rosario 3B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 4. Cody Bellinger CF 5. Anthony Volpe SS 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Jasson Dominguez RF 8. Jose Caballero LF 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Jones has been removed from the lineup on Monday.

The 25-year-old rookie comes into the night batting .218 with 12 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, five runs and one stolen base in his first 22 MLB games.

Social Media Reacts

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs to the dugout after the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Jones being out of the lineup:

@great_gold: “Got the best and favorites. Play Spencer Jones and move Jose to SS. Bench Volpe who got picked off. Almost got it. Trust the new guys. Future is now. Let them have consistency in their every day starting positions. AV is a troll, not a serious competitor”

@nyygirlnamedrik: “i fear spencer jones is the one going when grish is back”

@JonTonnessen: “Why is Volpe even in the lineup? Put Cabby at short. Spencer Jones in left. It is the only way he will prove himself and gain experience. Let’s go Yankees”

Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees follows through on his seventh inning infield single against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the top team in the American League East with a 46-30 record in 76 games.

They are 24-15 in 39 games on the road.

Tigers Right Now

GettyDillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the bottom of the eighth inning at Comerica Park on June 21, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 33-44 record in 77 games.

They are 21-16 in 37 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Tigers Series

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