New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Tigers Series

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The Yankees are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (at home).

Spencer Jones finished with one strikeout in two at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/22 1. Amed Rosario 3B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 4. Cody Bellinger CF 5. Anthony Volpe SS 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Jasson Dominguez RF 8. Jose Caballero LF 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Jones has been removed from the lineup on Monday.

The 25-year-old rookie comes into the night batting .218 with 12 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, five runs and one stolen base in his first 22 MLB games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Jones being out of the lineup:

@great_gold: “Got the best and favorites. Play Spencer Jones and move Jose to SS. Bench Volpe who got picked off. Almost got it. Trust the new guys. Future is now. Let them have consistency in their every day starting positions. AV is a troll, not a serious competitor”

@nyygirlnamedrik: “i fear spencer jones is the one going when grish is back”

@JonTonnessen: “Why is Volpe even in the lineup? Put Cabby at short. Spencer Jones in left. It is the only way he will prove himself and gain experience. Let’s go Yankees”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the top team in the American League East with a 46-30 record in 76 games.

They are 24-15 in 39 games on the road.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 33-44 record in 77 games.

They are 21-16 in 37 games at home.