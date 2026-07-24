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New York Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Phillies Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts as he runs the bases after his third inning two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will be at Citizens Bank Park to open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

They most recently beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Bronx.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one hit and one stolen base.

Yankees Announce Surprising Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyDalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on as Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run in game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/24 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS T. Grisham CF J. Caballero 2B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Chisholm Jr. is not in the lineup to open up the series.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .225 with 77 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 51 runs and 27 stolen bases in 97 games.

He is in the middle of his third season in New York.

Katie Sharp of Stathead wrote (on July 20): “Yankees are now 14-1 (.933) when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a HR in a game this season. That’s the 2nd best record (min. 10 games) for any team/player combo, behind the Braves and Michael Harris II (15-1).”

Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh inning three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates with teammate Ryan McMahon #19 in game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees enter Friday night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 31-22 in 53 games away from home).

After their three games with the Phillies, the Yankees will head to Chicago for a series with the White Sox that starts on Monday.

Phillies Right Now

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a triple in the bottom of the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Harper completes the cycle after that triple.

On the other side, the Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-47 record in 103 games.

They are currently 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Phillies Series

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