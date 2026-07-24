New York Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Phillies Series

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will be at Citizens Bank Park to open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

They most recently beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Bronx.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one hit and one stolen base.

Yankees Announce Surprising Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/24 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS T. Grisham CF J. Caballero 2B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Chisholm Jr. is not in the lineup to open up the series.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .225 with 77 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 51 runs and 27 stolen bases in 97 games.

He is in the middle of his third season in New York.

Katie Sharp of Stathead wrote (on July 20): “Yankees are now 14-1 (.933) when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a HR in a game this season. That’s the 2nd best record (min. 10 games) for any team/player combo, behind the Braves and Michael Harris II (15-1).”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Friday night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 31-22 in 53 games away from home).

After their three games with the Phillies, the Yankees will head to Chicago for a series with the White Sox that starts on Monday.

Phillies Right Now

On the other side, the Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-47 record in 103 games.

They are currently 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first in the division.