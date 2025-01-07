Yankees’ Soto Replacement Inks $80 Million Deal in Prediction

The New York Yankees lineup took a massive hit when Juan Soto announced he was signing with the New York Mets. They’ve attempted to replace his production by landing Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, but there’s still a need for another bat in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup.

There are a few options remaining on the market that could come in and give the Yankees power, including Anthony Santander. As a pure hitter, Santander isn’t near the same tier as Soto, but he’s a switch-hitter coming off a 44-home-run season.

His market is active, but he remains on the market for now. That could be due to his contract potentially being expensive, with Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicting him to land a four-year, $80 million deal.

“What’s there to like about Anthony Santander? He’s a switch-hitting slugger who only struck out 129 times this past season. That’s an easy sell.

“On the flip side, though, Santander has a qualifying offer attached to him, so signing him will require giving up draft compensation for any team other than the incumbent Orioles. It’s true he doesn’t strike out as much as most power hitters, but he also doesn’t walk as much as most sluggers, as the 58 a year ago were a career high. He has just a .307 career on-base percentage,” Kelly wrote on January 6.

Yankees Have Reported Interest in Santander

After missing out on others in MLB free agency, the New York Yankees’ best bet might be to sign Santander.

His defense is worrisome in the outfield, and while that’s been an area the Yankees are looking to improve, his bat makes up for it.

There’s interest, too. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees are one of a handful of teams connected to the Silver Slugger.

“The Red Sox, Yankees, Angels and Tigers are among the other clubs that have been connected to the 30-year-old Santander, who made his first All-Star team and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2024.” Feinsand wrote on January 3.

Santander’s interest is mutual, according to Erik Boland of Newsday, who reported that he’s “intrigued” by playing for the Yankees.

“Free-agent outfielder Anthony Santander, who hit 44 homers last season with the Orioles and who did his share of damage against Yankees pitchers during his eight years with Baltimore, is a player of interest, and that interest appears to be mutual. Santander is said to be intrigued by the idea of being a Yankee,” Boland wrote in December.

Santander Could Land With Division Rival

If the New York Yankees continue to let Santander stay on the market, he’ll eventually be signed by a different team, and that could be in the near future.

The Yankees make sense as a landing spot, and with there being interest, it’s possible that he ends up in the Bronx.

However, if he doesn’t, some have suggested he’ll land with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted that to happen, adding that his market has been “quiet.”

“The Santander market has been strangely quiet, but all indications are he’ll end up on a non-contending team and get his long-term contract.

“There is a lot of buzz in the industry about the Blue Jays being all-in on him, and they definitely need his 44-home run power in between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in their lineup,” Bowden wrote on January 6.

If his market is quiet like Bowden suggested, the Yankees could up their interest and bring him to New York.