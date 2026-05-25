Yankees Get Major Anthony Volpe Update Before Royals Series

The New York Yankees ended their home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on a high note Sunday. Aaron Judge snapped his career-worst RBI drought with a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning to secure a 2-0 victory, giving the Yankees something to build on heading into the week.

The good news did not stop there.

Manager Aaron Boone delivered an encouraging update on one of the more closely watched roster situations in the Bronx.

Boone Signals Volpe Return on Road Trip

Anthony Volpe has been out of the starting lineup after offseason shoulder surgery. José Caballero has filled in at shortstop in his absence. That appears set to change when the Yankees hit the road this week.

“I expect Anthony to play a lot when we go to Kansas City,” Boone said after Sunday’s win.The pitching matchups set up well for his return. Right-hander Michael Wacha starts Monday, followed by a pair of lefties later in the series.

Boone also revealed that Volpe has recently begun working at second base. The primary expectation is that he stays at shortstop when in the lineup. But the Yankees are exploring whether Caballero’s versatility allows them to keep both players active simultaneously.

Volpe has not played second base in a game since 2021 in the minors. The Yankees are being cautious about the transition but are open to the possibility if the matchups call for it.

Caballero’s Role Going Forward

Boone was measured in how he described Caballero’s value to the roster. The utility infielder has handled the shortstop role capably during Volpe’s absence, but his long-term value to the Yankees lies in his ability to contribute across multiple positions.

Boone expressed full confidence in Caballero’s adaptability, noting his ability to shift around the infield without losing effectiveness. Wherever he lines up, Boone believes he gives the Yankees something useful.

Judge’s Walk-Off Adds to the Yankees’ Momentum

Sunday’s victory gave the Yankees a lift at the right time. Judge ended an 11-game RBI drought with the walk-off shot, the most dramatic way possible to put a difficult stretch behind him. The hit snapped the longest RBI-less run of his career and sent Yankee Stadium into a frenzy.

Gerrit Cole reported no issues after his season debut on Friday and is scheduled to start Wednesday in Kansas City. Will Warren and Cam Schlittler are lined up for Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The rotation is getting healthier. Volpe is getting more playing time. Judge is back in the win column.

Final Word for the Yankees

Boone’s message on Volpe was clear. He will play a lot on this road trip.

Combined with Judge’s walk-off and a rotation finding its footing, Sunday felt like a step in the right direction for a Yankees team that needed one.

Kansas City is next.