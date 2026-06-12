Yankees Urged to Avoid Red Sox Reliever Amid Trade Buzz

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees do not make a habit of helping each other. The rivalry runs too deep, the stakes too high, and the optics too complicated for either side to consider strengthening the other. Trading Aroldis Chapman to New York would require Boston to hand their biggest rival one of the best relievers on the trade market this summer.

One writer is already making the case that the Yankees should not even want him back. And Chapman’s latest comments may have settled the debate entirely.

Chapman made clear this week that any reunion with the Yankees would come with a condition, and it starts with an apology.

What Chapman Said

Speaking to ESPN Deportes, Chapman was asked about the possibility of a trade back to New York. He did not rule it out entirely, but he set a clear prerequisite.

“If something like this were to happen,” Chapman said, “I believe someone from this organization should apologize first.”

When asked directly if that person was general manager Brian Cashman, Chapman confirmed it.

The history behind the request goes back to the 2022 season, Chapman’s final year in pinstripes. He missed a mandatory workout ahead of the ALDS with what Boone described as an unacceptable excuse. Cashman fined him for the absence and publicly raised questions about his commitment to the team. Chapman had also missed nearly a month that season with a leg infection stemming from a tattoo, drawing further scrutiny from the front office.

Chapman left New York under a cloud. He has not forgotten it.

Why a Reunion Seems Far-Fetched

Chapman had seemed to close the door entirely on a Yankees return last year, saying on a podcast that if he were told he was being traded to New York he would retire on the spot. Wednesday’s comments represent a slight softening of that position, but the apology demand makes any realistic path to a reunion extremely complicated.

Cashman apologizing publicly to a player is not a scenario that fits the Yankees’ organizational culture. And Boston trading their best bullpen piece to a division rival mid-season would require extraordinary circumstances on both sides.

Chapman has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season, carrying a 0.46 ERA with 13 saves for the Red Sox. His value on the trade market is real, and contenders around the league are paying attention.

Whether Cashman picks up the phone to make amends first is a different question entirely.

Yankees Urged to Move On

SI.com’s Devon Platana made the case this week that the Yankees should not pursue Chapman regardless of whether an apology is ever issued. Platana argued that Chapman’s personality and the circumstances of his departure make him a locker room risk at exactly the wrong time, with New York building genuine momentum toward a deep playoff run. The potential overpayment required to pry him from a division rival only adds to the complications.

The logic is straightforward. Chapman is a great pitcher. The baggage that comes with him may not be worth it.

The Yankees’ Roster Picture

Meanwhile, the Yankees are navigating their own roster decisions ahead of Jasson Dominguez‘s expected return from a mild AC joint sprain. Dominguez played his fourth rehab game Wednesday and could be activated as soon as Friday, forcing New York to make a roster move.

The options involve optioning Spencer Jones, Anthony Volpe, or Max Schuemann back to Triple-A. Volpe is in the middle of a difficult stretch at the plate. Jones hit his first career home run Tuesday but has limited opportunities against left-handed pitching. Schuemann has been solid in a utility role but may become redundant once Dominguez returns.

Aaron Judge remains sidelined with a stress fracture in his right first rib, making Dominguez’s return a meaningful addition to a lineup that has been managing without its best hitter.

Final Word for the Yankees

Aroldis Chapman in a Yankees uniform again is a story that would write itself. The history, the rivalry, the drama of a return to the Bronx after everything that happened in 2022.

But Chapman has made his terms clear. An apology from Cashman is one hurdle. The roster disruption, the trade cost, and the personality questions are several more.

Whether Cashman is willing to make that call will tell you everything about how seriously the Yankees are considering it.