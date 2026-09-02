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Former New York Yankees Outfielder Surprisingly Signs With AL East Rival

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Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Austin Slater #29 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

After an ugly 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, the New York Yankees responded by defeating the AL West club by a 7-3 final score in their most recent game. Now, they will be looking to keep this kind of play up when they face Los Angeles for their series finale on Wednesday.

As the Yankees continue their series against the Angels, one of their former players has signed with one of their AL East division rivals.

Former New York Yankees Outfielder Austin Slater Signs Back With the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 30: Austin Slater #29 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

After being released from his minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays last week, former Yankees outfielder Austin Slater has signed another minor league deal with Tampa. The move was confirmed by MLB.com’s transactions tracker.

With this, Slater is heading back to the Rays organization and will be looking to impress in hopes of landing another call-up before the season is over.

Slater will now once again provide the Rays with an outfielder in their depth who has major league experience. Due to this, the possibility of the former Yankees outfielder getting another chance on Tampa Bay’s major league roster this season should not be ruled out.

Looking at Former Yankees Outfielder Slater’s 2026 Season So Far

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 31: Austin Slater #29 of the New York Yankees stands at bat during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Slater has been on the move often this season, as he has made major league appearances with the Miami Marlins, New York Mets, and Rays this campaign. In 65 games split between the three MLB teams this campaign, he has recorded zero home runs, three RBI, four stolen bases, and a .231 batting average.

In 35 games this season with Triple-A Durham, Slater has posted three home runs, 12 RBI, and a .305 batting average. With how well he has performed with the Triple-A club, it makes sense that Tampa Bay decided to bring him back on this minor league deal.

Looking Back at Slater’s Time With the Yankees

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 14: Austin Slater #29 of the New York Yankees makes a catch on Romy Gonzalez #23 of the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on September 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Yankees acquired Slater from the Chicago White Sox last season in exchange for Gage Ziehl. In 14 games with the Yankees following this, he posted zero home runs, two RBI, and a .120 batting average. Overall, he struggled at the plate during his stay in New York.

Following this, the Yankees chose not to re-sign him, and he signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers this past offseason.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former New York Yankees Outfielder Surprisingly Signs With AL East Rival

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