Former New York Yankees Outfielder Surprisingly Signs With AL East Rival

After an ugly 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, the New York Yankees responded by defeating the AL West club by a 7-3 final score in their most recent game. Now, they will be looking to keep this kind of play up when they face Los Angeles for their series finale on Wednesday.

As the Yankees continue their series against the Angels, one of their former players has signed with one of their AL East division rivals.

Former New York Yankees Outfielder Austin Slater Signs Back With the Rays

After being released from his minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays last week, former Yankees outfielder Austin Slater has signed another minor league deal with Tampa. The move was confirmed by MLB.com’s transactions tracker.

With this, Slater is heading back to the Rays organization and will be looking to impress in hopes of landing another call-up before the season is over.

Slater will now once again provide the Rays with an outfielder in their depth who has major league experience. Due to this, the possibility of the former Yankees outfielder getting another chance on Tampa Bay’s major league roster this season should not be ruled out.

Looking at Former Yankees Outfielder Slater’s 2026 Season So Far

Slater has been on the move often this season, as he has made major league appearances with the Miami Marlins, New York Mets, and Rays this campaign. In 65 games split between the three MLB teams this campaign, he has recorded zero home runs, three RBI, four stolen bases, and a .231 batting average.

In 35 games this season with Triple-A Durham, Slater has posted three home runs, 12 RBI, and a .305 batting average. With how well he has performed with the Triple-A club, it makes sense that Tampa Bay decided to bring him back on this minor league deal.

Looking Back at Slater’s Time With the Yankees

The Yankees acquired Slater from the Chicago White Sox last season in exchange for Gage Ziehl. In 14 games with the Yankees following this, he posted zero home runs, two RBI, and a .120 batting average. Overall, he struggled at the plate during his stay in New York.

Following this, the Yankees chose not to re-sign him, and he signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers this past offseason.