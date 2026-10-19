Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Gets Candid Evaluation From Catching Coach

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Austin Wells
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees walks out to the bullpen before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees saw a significant drop in performance from catcher Austin Wells this season.

While he showed strength on defense, his offensive numbers dropped drastically.

According to an MLB insider, catching coach Tanner Swanson revealed his take on Wells’ struggles this year.

Yankees’ Catching Coach Weighs In on Wells

Austin Wells
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees runs out his first eighth inning two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

One of the factors that derailed Wells’ season was foul tips and their ill effects.

Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Swanson stated, “We obviously value what he brings to the position on a daily basis and we want him out there as often as possible. That comes with increased risk. So, it’s always something that (Boone) and the group try to balance. Just trying to maintain a really tight pulse with the player on how he’s doing and how he’s recovering and how he’s responding to the workload. That’s a delicate tightrope that you’re trying to walk throughout the course of a major-league season.”

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .186/.292/.332 with a .624 OPS and 14 homers through 122 games.

He registered seven doubles and 32 RBIs.

For reference, in 2025, he slashed .219/.275/.436 with a .711 OPS and 21 homers through games.

That year, he logged 22 doubles, one triple and 71 RBIs.

Wells made it clear that his latest season didn’t reflect who he is as a player.

“I think you look at the sample of two months there and say, ‘That wasn’t me,” he said, Kuty further reported. “That wasn’t who I am.”

Austin Wells
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees connects for his third inning solo home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Wells was selected as New York’s No. 28 pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft. He went on to make his debut in September 2023.

Now, the 27-year-old catcher has wrapped up his fourth season playing Major League Baseball. Each campaign has been spent with the Yankees.

Rumors surrounding Wells’ future have been floating, but these are purely speculation.

Austin Wells
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Yankees Approach Hectic Offseason

There’s a possibility New York could choose to hang onto Wells through the offseason in hopes of having an uptick next season.

But Wells aside, the Yankees already have several spots on their roster that could need immediate attention.

Their frustrating ending to their postseason run left the ballclub facing heat.

Something needs to change, but there isn’t just one problem or one player plaguing the organization.

Rather, it’s a conglomeration of pieces.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Gets Candid Evaluation From Catching Coach

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x