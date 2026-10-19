New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Gets Candid Evaluation From Catching Coach

The New York Yankees saw a significant drop in performance from catcher Austin Wells this season.

While he showed strength on defense, his offensive numbers dropped drastically.

According to an MLB insider, catching coach Tanner Swanson revealed his take on Wells’ struggles this year.

Yankees’ Catching Coach Weighs In on Wells

One of the factors that derailed Wells’ season was foul tips and their ill effects.

Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Swanson stated, “We obviously value what he brings to the position on a daily basis and we want him out there as often as possible. That comes with increased risk. So, it’s always something that (Boone) and the group try to balance. Just trying to maintain a really tight pulse with the player on how he’s doing and how he’s recovering and how he’s responding to the workload. That’s a delicate tightrope that you’re trying to walk throughout the course of a major-league season.”

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .186/.292/.332 with a .624 OPS and 14 homers through 122 games.

He registered seven doubles and 32 RBIs.

For reference, in 2025, he slashed .219/.275/.436 with a .711 OPS and 21 homers through games.

That year, he logged 22 doubles, one triple and 71 RBIs.

Wells made it clear that his latest season didn’t reflect who he is as a player.

“I think you look at the sample of two months there and say, ‘That wasn’t me,” he said, Kuty further reported. “That wasn’t who I am.”

Wells was selected as New York’s No. 28 pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft. He went on to make his debut in September 2023.

Now, the 27-year-old catcher has wrapped up his fourth season playing Major League Baseball. Each campaign has been spent with the Yankees.

Rumors surrounding Wells’ future have been floating, but these are purely speculation.

Yankees Approach Hectic Offseason

There’s a possibility New York could choose to hang onto Wells through the offseason in hopes of having an uptick next season.

But Wells aside, the Yankees already have several spots on their roster that could need immediate attention.

Their frustrating ending to their postseason run left the ballclub facing heat.

Something needs to change, but there isn’t just one problem or one player plaguing the organization.

Rather, it’s a conglomeration of pieces.