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Yankees’ Have Austin Wells Question To Ask Themselves For 2027

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees connects for his third inning solo home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

One of the Yankees‘ questions this 2026-27 offseason is what role Austin Wells will play in 2027. Wells (age 27) will enter his 28-year-old season, and his 2026 season was disappointing at the plate. Wells on the season posted a .186/.292/.332 slash line with 14 home runs, 32 RBIs, and a .624 OPS in 122 games as the Yankees’ primary catcher.
To Wells’ credit, he picked up offensively in the second half of the season and provided important defense behind the plate and support for the pitching staff, despite his offensive woes at the plate this year.

Wells ranked in the 92nd percentile in 2026, with 9 blocks above average, according to Baseball Savant. Wells had a positive 7-pitch framing rate, also placing him in the 95th percentile, per Baseball Savant. Wells was one of baseball’s better defensive catchers this past season in 2026. The Yankees pitching staff also credits him for game calling and their success.

There was much discussion at this past year’s MLB trade deadline about the Yankees upgrading offensively at catcher, since the current backup, Ali Sanchez, is an even worse hitter than Wells and has far less defensive prowess. The Yankees and Orioles talked about switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman, but nothing significant materialized in trade talks, and he was traded to the Boston Red Sox. 

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox reacts at bat against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Wells Picked It Up As A Hitter In The Second Half

From August through September, Wells compiled an over .800 OPS with 7 home runs and 18 RBIs, according to StatMuse. Wells also contributed to the Yankees’ 2026 postseason, despite getting swept in the ALDS against Tampa Bay. In 15 postseason at-bats this year, Wells had five hits (.333 BA) with 4 RBIs. He was the lone batter to get a hit in game one of the ALDS against Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen.

The Yankees have to ask themselves: Is the second-half version of Austin Wells they saw legit? It’s also hard to ignore Wells’ defensive value, despite his offensive inconsistencies this year. Then, in the free-agent market, the top catcher available is Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins, whom the Twins could extend a qualifying offer to. Still, it remains to be seen whether that happens and whether Jeffers accepts.

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 5: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 5, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Yankees External Options/Candidates For Catcher

Jeffers is 29 and is coming off arguably his best season, at least offensively, posting an .812 OPS with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 92 games. Jeffers was limited to under 100 games this year because of a humerus fracture he sustained in May, which kept him out for 7.5 weeks. Jeffers also has a relationship with Yankees catching coordinator Tanner Swanson. Still, while Jeffers is regarded as a much more elite hitter than Wells, his defensive metrics weren’t as good this past season. On the other hand, Jeffers has strong numbers against left-handed pitching, so there are positives and negatives to weigh.

Ultimately, the Yankees will need to have these conversations internally this offseason. The Yankees could also be in the market for another backup right-handed hitting catcher who isn’t Ali Sanchez, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post has rumored. The catching market is thin this year, but other names include Jonah Heim, Travis D’Arnaud, Mitch Garver, Luke Maile, Gary Sanchez, Christian Vasquez, Carson Kelly (if he opts out), and Austin Hedges, to name a few. The direction the Yankees ultimately choose will be worth watching.

Matt Cunningham Matt Cunningham is an Endicott College Graduate with a Bachelor's in Sport Management. He is an avid follower of Major League Baseball, a Heavy Sports Contributor for the Yankees and all 30 MLB teams, and a Member of the MLB Fan Council. More about Matt Cunningham

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Yankees’ Have Austin Wells Question To Ask Themselves For 2027

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