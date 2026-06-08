Yankees Hit With Another Injury Concern After Red Sox Win

The New York Yankees are managing a crowded injured list. Aaron Judge is out two-plus months with a stress fracture. Giancarlo Stanton is already sidelined. Max Fried is working his way back from a bone bruise in his left elbow. The roster is being tested in ways no team wants to navigate in the middle of a pennant race.

Now Austin Wells has been added to the list.

The Yankees catcher landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after finally letting the training staff know about persistent headaches and pressure at the top of his head that he had been dealing with for some time. Wells is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to rule out anything more serious, though he tested negative for a concussion on Saturday.

Wells Opens Up on What’s Been Going On

Wells spoke after Sunday’s 6-1 win over the Red Sox and was candid about how the situation developed. There was no single incident that triggered it. The headaches built gradually, and it took time before he felt it was serious enough to flag.

“In my mind, it’s just the cumulative buildup over the last couple weeks, month, whatever it is,” Wells said. “When you’re in it every day, you don’t really realize, but being out of it today, I felt better today already.”

He was measured about the timeline for his return, saying he thought it would take a couple of days for things to settle before he could get back to work. The physical toll of catching is something Wells acknowledged matter-of-factly.

“Getting beat up behind the plate is part of the position, honestly,” he said.

One adjustment he has already made is switching to a hockey mask, on the advice of another catcher who had dealt with similar issues. Wells said it felt sturdier than what he had been using and plans to stick with it once he returns. Whatever was not working before, he said, was reason enough to try something different.

The Bigger Roster Picture

With Wells sidelined, Ali Sanchez made his Yankees debut behind the plate on Sunday. Manager Aaron Boone indicated that J.C. Escarra is likely to start two of the next three games against the Cleveland Guardians. Boone is treating the position day to day.

Help may be coming from elsewhere. Jasson Dominguez played a second rehab game Sunday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he works back from an AC joint sprain. Boone said it is possible he could rejoin the Yankees on their upcoming road trip after a few more games early this week.

The outfield picture gets complicated upon Dominguez’s return. Cody Bellinger has been one of the best defensive left fielders in the majors this season. That creates a puzzle with Dominguez needing a spot. Boone acknowledged the Yankees have discussed moving Dominguez to right field, though he has played the position just once in his professional career.

“It would be kind of tough, just because we’ve poured so much into Jasson and committing to left field,” Boone said. “But it is something we’ve talked about.”

Meanwhile, Max Fried is progressing slowly. He has been playing catch on flat ground and is expected to reach 120 feet this week. His next round of imaging later this week will determine whether he can begin throwing from the mound. Boone noted he has responded well to the process so far.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees are beating the teams they should beat right now. Sunday’s win over the Red Sox was another example of the roster finding ways to produce without its biggest names.

Wells’ injury adds another layer to a situation that is already being managed carefully. The MRI on Monday will tell the story. If it comes back clean, his optimism about a quick return looks well-founded.

The cumulative buildup, as he put it, just needed some time to settle. New York is hoping that is all it takes.