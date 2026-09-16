New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Spencer Jones Statement After Win Over Twins

Spencer Jones hit a three-run home run off left-hander Taylor Rogers as the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 8-1 at Target Field on Tuesday.

After the win, Yankees star Cody Bellinger, who hit a two-run home run Tuesday, was asked about what he sees from Jones when he faces southpaws.

New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Spencer Jones Statement

“It’s been amazing. I mean, his swing is, it’s a really good swing, and mentally, he understands what he wants to do against [left-handers] and he understands what he needs to do against them,” Bellinger said. “Righty or lefty on the mound he doesn’t seem phased. He has a good approach.”

Jones, a rookie, has slashed .259/.331/.452 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI over 78 games this season.

Even though he is a left-handed batter, Jones has had better results against southpaws than right-handers this year.

Against left-handers, Jones has hit a remarkable .435/.490/.761 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 46 at-bats with the Yankees this year.

Jones has been on an absolute tear at the plate lately, hitting .340/.415/.532 over 13 games this month.

New York Yankees Defeat Minnesota Twins 8-1 Tuesday

The Yankees secured the series victory with Tuesday’s win over the Twins. New York won the first game of the series 8-3 on Monday.

Left-hander Max Fried threw a gem Tuesday, allowing just one run on six hits and no walks while striking out six over seven innings.

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough threw two scoreless innings of relief to finish the game.

Bellinger hit his two-run homer in the first inning, giving New York an early 2-0 lead.

Twins rookie outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the second inning, making the score 2-1.

George Lombard Jr. quickly answered, hitting an RBI single in the top of the third inning.

Heliot Ramos hit an RBI double in the sixth inning to increase the Yankees’ lead to 4-1.

Jones followed Ramos with his three-run homer in the sixth inning.

Jose Caballero gave the Yankees an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth inning.

The finale of the three-game set between the Yankees and Twins at Target Field is slated to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.