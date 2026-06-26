Two Yankees Pitching Prospects ‘Turning Heads’ in Minors This Year

The old saying is you can never have enough pitching, which the New York Yankees have apparently taken to heart.

The Yankees have a stockpile of potential starting-pitching arms in the minor leagues, including Elmer Rodriguez, and two “head turning” prospects, Ben Hess and Chase Hampton.

The Yankees lead the majors in team ERA (3.30) and are third in starters’ ERA (3.29), which is a major reason why they have the best record in the American League (48-32) through 80 games.

But with injuries to marquee starting pitchers like Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, the Yankees have turned to their farm system for reinforcements.

Homegrown Cam Schlittler (8-4, 1.62 ERA) is the AL Cy Young favorite, and teammate Will Warren is tied for fifth in the AL in wins (7) and 10th in ERA (3.45) in 11 outings.

Ben Hess, Chase Hampton are Building Back up

Fans may lament the Yankees’ conservative trade strategy, but they have stockpiled a ton of talent, especially starting-pitching talent, by not parting with prospects to land big fish.

At this time last year, Schlittler was a little-known prospect climbing in Triple-A before the Yankees called him up for his big-league debut July 9, 2025 — after Clarke Schmidt went down with a UCL tear in his right elbow.

Hess has the most upside, since he is 6-5, was the Yankees’ 2024 first-round pick and is still two months from his 24th birthday. His stats at Double-A Somerset are not great (1-0, 4.98 ERA in nine starts), though he has been recovering from a month-long stint on the IL.

“He’s a power arm with power stuff, and I don’t even think that we’ve realized the velocity that he can achieve,” Yankees director of pitching Sam Briend told The Athletic. “He’s a guy with so much upside, and it’s nice that he’s back and he’s healthy.”

Hampton has been a fixture in the Yankees’ system since they picked him in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

There are apt comparisons to Cole — Hampton and the Yankees ace even had Tommy John surgery the same year (2025). But the still-only-24-year-old is building back up after his lost 2025 season and while battling an adductor injury earlier this year.

“These days, Hampton is working to reclaim lost velocity, with his average heater hovering around 91 mph,” Yankees beat reporter Brendan Kuty wrote. “It’s seen occasional jumps, according to an opposing talent evaluator who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide candid analysis.”

Hampton has a 6.26 ERA in eight minor-league starts this season. But he has a five-pitch arsenal and has a 3.95 ERA in 152 2/3 minor-league innings in his career.

The Yankees Could Trade Ben Hess, Chase Hampton or Both

Let’s face it. The Yankees’ system is so stacked with starting pitching that both Rodriguez and 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil are stuck in Triple-A.

Hampton, the Yankees’ No. 9 prospect, and Hess, who is No. 4, may not be long for the Yankees’ system. New York has been linked to two-time-reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, a pending free agent the Detroit Tigers are likely to trade, and these prospects could be used to go get him.

The Los Angeles Dodgers system is also stacked with young talent, and they may end up landing the lefty ace. But the Yankees could afford to part with Hess, or even Warren or lefty Ryan Weathers, and still have enough pitching depth to make it hurt less.

Plus, as Kuty noted, there are other impact starting pitchers that seem to crop up each day, such as Henry Lalane, Allen Facundo and Xavier Rivas.