Yankees Predicted to Make Ben Rice Move After Giancarlo Stanton News

The New York Yankees now find themselves in a strange position with Giancarlo Stanton expected to return soon. Stanton, who could return as early as the end of the month, is one of the top players on the Yankees roster. Despite some of his injuries over the past few years, the Yankees are a better team with him on the field.

After taking live batting practice earlier this week, Stanton aims to get game-ready following a bout of elbow tendonitis in both arms at the start of spring training.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN reported that this was the first time he faced live pitching before being shut down with elbow tendonitis.

“One day after he took live batting practice, a significant step in his return from the injured list, New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton confirmed Wednesday he could return to the team’s lineup by the end of the month,” wrote Castillo.

“Stanton participated in batting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, the first time he has seen live pitching this year after he was shut down with elbow tendinitis in both arms at the beginning of spring training.”

What Will the Yankees Do With Ben Rice?

The New York Yankees’ tough decision will come down to what they do with Ben Rice. Sporting News’ Aaliyan Mohammed says the Yankees must keep Rice in the lineup, adding he has clearly proven himself as an everyday player at the big league level.



“The Yankees will have to decide what to do with Rice when Stanton returns. He has earned the right to be an everyday player, but at the same time, Stanton brings a different element to the Yankees’ offense. Depending on how desperate the Yankees are to keep Rice in the lineup, they could look into a position change,” he wrote.

Where Does Ben Rice Fit in the Yankees’ Starting Lineup?

The best option here might be for the New York Yankees to have Rice be a super utility man. If Paul Goldschmidt needs a day off at first base, he could play first. If the Yankees don’t want to play Austin Wells daily, Rice has been a catcher for parts of his career.

The one issue the Yankees will face, however, is that Stanton isn’t much of a fielder. Sure, they could put him back into the outfield, but with his injuries already being an issue, that seems very unlikely.

With Rice, however, perhaps there’s a scenario where they can move him over to third base and hope he figures out the position. This would’ve likely been something better to do during spring training, but the Yankees likely didn’t expect him to hit as well as he has to start the year.

Currently posting a .254 batting average with eight home runs, eight doubles, and an OPS+ of 154, it’s impossible to take his bat out of the lineup.

For Stanton, however, that’s exactly what will happen. Stanton has earned the right to play every game if he’s available, whether due to his contract or being one of the better hitters in baseball when he’s at his best.

This is a good problem to have, but something the Yankees have to consider sooner rather than later.