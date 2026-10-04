2-Year New York Yankees Player Still A Free Agent 332 Days After Release

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees played Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees lost by a score of 1-0.

They will look to bounce back on Monday night (also in Tampa Bay).

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “The Yankees lose Game 1 of the ALDS, 1-0. They had just one hit today, which Austin Wells quickly erased with a bad baserunning blunder. Cam Schlittler on the mound for Game 2.”

2-Year Yankees Player Still A Free Agent 332 Days Later

With the Yankees in the middle of the playoffs, it’s worth noting that one of their recent players is still a free agent.

As of October 4, Billy McKinney is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He had elected free agency from the Texas Rangers on November 6 (332 days ago).

MLB.com wrote (on November 6): “LF Billy McKinney elected free agency.”

Looking At McKinney’s Time In New York

McKinney was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He had spent part of his rookie season (two games) with the Yankees.

They then traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26, 2018): “Toronto Blue Jays traded J.A. Happ to New York Yankees for LF Billy McKinney and 3B Brandon Drury.”

McKinney later returned to the Yankees in 2023.

He finished that year batting .227 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in 48 games.

Looking At McKinney’s Other Stops

In addition to the Rangers, Yankees and Blue Jays, McKinney has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates.

McKinney (who is 32) is batting .209 with 180 hits, 34 home runs, 89 RBIs and 114 runs in 327 career games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the 2027 season.