Blockbuster Yankees Trade Proposal Lands All-Star Infielder

As the Toronto Blue Jays continue to struggle through a disappointing 2025 season, the trade rumors surrounding Bo Bichette are heating up—and fast. With the team slipping in the AL East standings and playoff hopes dimming by the week, the front office may have no choice but to consider moving their star shortstop before the trade deadline.

Bichette, now in his age-27 season, has long been a key part of Toronto’s core. Since debuting in 2019, he’s built a strong résumé: a career .296 batting average, two All-Star appearances, and multiple top-15 finishes in MVP voting.

During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Bichette racked up 191 and 189 hits respectively, leading the American League both years. That consistency at the plate has earned him a reputation as one of the game’s best offensive shortstops.

Despite his talent and importance to the team, the Blue Jays have not been able to reach a long-term extension with Bichette. And with free agency looming after the 2025 season, the possibility of losing him for nothing is a scenario the front office may not be willing to entertain.

Reports indicate that the Blue Jays are weighing their options and could be open to a “blockbuster” trade involving Bichette. Given Toronto’s position in the standings and the lack of momentum in contract negotiations, it’s becoming increasingly likely that the team will explore trade options as the deadline approaches.

One team frequently mentioned in rumors: the New York Yankees.

Yankees Have Need, Prospects to Trade for Bo Bichette

Jim Bowden, former MLB executive and current analyst for The Athletic, predicted in April that the Yankees would ultimately sign Bichette in free agency this winter—projecting a five-year, $147 million deal and a position switch to third base. But if the Yankees see Bichette as a long-term fit, a deadline trade might be the more aggressive move, especially for a team looking to bolster its infield depth and keep pace in the postseason race.

The Yankees have been hit hard by injuries, including the recent ankle injury to utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera. With the AL East shaping up as one of the weaker divisions in recent memory—only the Yankees are currently above .500—this could be a prime opportunity to strike.

New York also has the prospect capital to get a deal done. Among the names that could interest Toronto:

George Lombard Jr. – A polished 19-year-old shortstop with excellent defensive instincts, Lombard is ranked as the Yankees’ top prospect and could step into the Blue Jays’ future plans if Bichette is dealt.

Spencer Jones – Standing at 6-foot-6 with plus power and athleticism, Jones profiles as a potential middle-of-the-order bat and is already drawing Aaron Judge comparisons in the minor leagues.

Ben Hess – A hard-throwing right-hander with swing-and-miss stuff, Hess could appeal to Toronto as a controllable arm with upside.

A deal centered around one or more of these players might be the kind of package Toronto would need to say yes.

Bo Bichette Putting Up Numbers the Yankees Would Enjoy

Bichette, for his part, has continued to produce. Through Saturday’s game, Bichette is slashing .293/.340/.435 with four home runs and 22 RBIs. When asked prior to this season about his future, Bichette kept it measured.

“We all grow up wanting to be one of those guys that has an opportunity to stay with an organization for their entire career,” he said. “I’m just focused on what I’ve got to do this year to help the team win and be the best version of myself. Whatever happens will happen.”

Whether or not that playing continues in a Blue Jays uniform remains to be seen. With the trade deadline creeping closer and Toronto on the outside of the playoff picture, moving Bichette may not just be a possibility—it might be the smart play.

And if the Yankees want to ensure Bo Bichette finishes the season in the Bronx—and not just starts 2026 there—they might want to pick up the phone sooner rather than later.