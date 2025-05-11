Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette Makes Announcement Amid Uncertain Future

As of now, all indications point to the Toronto Blue Jays moving on from Bo Bichette during the offseason. Bichette, who the Blue Jays could look to trade during the deadline if they aren’t in a spot to contend for a playoff spot, will likely be on a new team. It’s an interesting decision from the Blue Jays’ perspective, but it’s something Bichette and the team must consider.

Many have suggested that he could be looking at a $200-plus million deal. In contrast, others have noted that $100 million is likely the better price tag for him due to his offense falling off and being a below-average defender in the infield.

Being a below-average shortstop and average hitter over the past year and a half shouldn’t help Bichette, but if the first few years of his career said anything, he was one of the better hitters in baseball. He led the league in hits in 2021 and 2022, posting an OPS+ above 120 in both seasons, too.

However, The Athletic questioned what his defensive future will look like. Whether it be next year when he’s on a new team or with the Blue Jays in the future, there are questions about where Bichette will play.

“But what is his defensive future? Bichette is likely to move off shortstop eventually, wherever he ends up this offseason. That move could come in three years or, for some teams, as soon as next season. It could come sooner if he’s traded.

“There are certainly teams for which Bichette will be an obvious shortstop option, including the Blue Jays. The Milwaukee Brewers rank last in baseball with minus-1.5 wins above average from the position and have plenty of money coming off the books. The Atlanta Braves haven’t finished higher than 20th in shortstop wins above average since 2022. If you expand to teams that could use a second baseman, though, Bichette’s potential market opens even more,” Mitch Bannon wrote.

Would Bo Bichette Want to Play for Another Team?

Bichette responded to those comments, saying that if he were to play for a different team, and perhaps the Toronto Blue Jays, they would have him play shortstop. Despite his struggles at the position, the Blue Jays are still letting Bichette play shortstop, ranking below-average in nearly every defensive category.

“I know there are teams that have shortstops that wouldn’t move,” Bichette said. “But I’m just focused on what I can do right now to help my team win, whatever way I can.”

Bo Bichette Looks to Improve

The Toronto Blue Jays All-Star understands this is a big year for him. His bat slowed down a bit to start the year, hitting .282 with a 100 OPS+. However, he’s starting to turn it around a bit in recent weeks.

Bichette, whether in Toronto or on a different team, has to focus on getting better at shortstop. According to the Blue Jays’ infield coach, he’s hungry to get better. That should help him get paid in the future.

“He wants to take groundballs every day,” Febles said of Bichette. “I’m the one to say no. Understanding he’s playing every day, he’s there every single day, you got to be smart with your body. You got to cut back sometime. Last year was a fight. This year, he understands it.”

Hopefully, that’ll be in Toronto with the Blue Jays for the long term.