Blue Jays Predicted to Cut Ties With Fan Favorite Star in Blockbuster Trade

If the Toronto Blue Jays aren’t in a position to make the postseason at the trade deadline, there will likely be a scenario where the team looks to move on from some of their top players.

With Chris Bassitt, Bo Bichette, and others, the Blue Jays could get a few prospects to help their future in potential deals. However, Bichette is the most interesting of the bunch. When factoring everything in, it doesn’t make much sense to move on from him. He’s been a big piece to this organization and is loved by the fans.

However, with him hitting free agency at the end of the year, there could be a scenario where it makes sense.

The idea of the Toronto Blue Jays has always been around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bichette. After signing Guerrero to that massive extension, why not try to keep the Florida native around, too?

Will the Blue Jays Keep Bo Bichette?

Despite how much sense it might make to keep Bichette around, some have suggested that the team will trade him. In a proposed trade from Dave Gasper of Athlon Sports, the Toronto Blue Jays would do that in a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Gasper added that this would be a dream target for the Brewers, and the Blue Jays might not move on from him, but if they’re willing to, he’d be a great fit in Milwaukee.

“This would be a dream target for the Brewers to get to spark their offense, but they’ll have to wait a little bit longer for it to potentially become a reality. The Blue Jays are going for it in Bichette’s last year and they’ve signed Vlad Guerrero Jr to an extension. The front office there needs to see success on the field and they won’t trade Bichette unless they’re out of the hunt…

“For this to happen, the Blue Jays would need to fall out of the race entirely and admit defeat on the season while the Brewers would have to keep punching up and be in a strong position when the deadline comes around,” he wrote.

Blue Jays Should Be Open to Trading Bo Bichette

Gasper hasn’t been the only one who has suggested that the Toronto Blue Jays could move on from Bichette during the deadline.

David Schoenfield of ESPN also suggested that things could get interesting for Toronto at the deadline. He added that if the Blue Jays are out of the playoff picture, it doesn’t make much sense to keep any of their top players around outside of Guerrero.

“In the Blue Jays’ case, things would really have to go sour for them to surrender at the trade deadline, but they do have two interesting would-be free agents in Bassitt (off to a tremendous start with a 0.77 ERA through four outings) and Bichette (hitting for average but not any power),” Schoenfield wrote.

“Even if the Blue Jays are a few games back at the deadline, they’ll probably look to make additions — especially keeping in mind that the jobs of executives Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins, let alone manager John Schneider, are possibly on the line.”

The Blue Jays are in a strange position at the moment. They currently sit at 21-22, and are 5-5 over their last 10 games. However, with only four games back in the American League East, there could be a situation where things go their way, and they start to perform at a higher level and win the division.

At that point, keeping Bichette might be the better plan.