New York Yankees Announce Sudden Paul Goldschmidt Decision

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the New York Mets.

They are coming off a 6-4 win on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt was not in the lineup.

He came in off the bench (but did not have an at-bat).

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/12 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Aaron Judge DH 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Heliot Ramos RF 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Anthony Volpe 2B 9. Austin Wells C”

Goldschmidt is in the lineup (and leading off) on Saturday.

He had not been in the lineup since September 5 against the San Diego Padres.

Right now, Goldschmidt is batting .252 with 82 hits, 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, 41 runs and one stolen base in 99 games.

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

Prior to New York, the seven-time MLB All-Star played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2022, Goldschmidt won the National League MVP Award with the Cardinals.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Saturday:

@kroghma7: “One of Goldy/Rice/Garcia will be sitting in playoff games vs lefties.”

@Jack_BMilewski: “Legit punting this game for what reason?”

@SteveDietrich4: “No Rice and Garcia is stupid”

@MoreYankeeBlues: “Might as well call up Escarra if Sanchez isn’t gonna play day game after night game with a lefty on the mound”

@_volpeshelmet: “why change the lineup when what u had running out there the past couple days have been working?????”