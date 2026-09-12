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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Paul Goldschmidt Decision

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Angels won 1-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the New York Mets.

They are coming off a 6-4 win on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt was not in the lineup.

He came in off the bench (but did not have an at-bat).

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees is congratulated in the dugout after connecting for a sacrifice fly RBI during the eighth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/12 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Aaron Judge DH 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Heliot Ramos RF 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Anthony Volpe 2B 9. Austin Wells C”

Goldschmidt is in the lineup (and leading off) on Saturday.

He had not been in the lineup since September 5 against the San Diego Padres.

Right now, Goldschmidt is batting .252 with 82 hits, 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, 41 runs and one stolen base in 99 games.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run with Chad Bohling, senior director of organizational performance, in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

Prior to New York, the seven-time MLB All-Star played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2022, Goldschmidt won the National League MVP Award with the Cardinals.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Saturday:

@kroghma7: “One of Goldy/Rice/Garcia will be sitting in playoff games vs lefties.”

@Jack_BMilewski: “Legit punting this game for what reason?”

@SteveDietrich4: “No Rice and Garcia is stupid”

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout following his eighth inning solo home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

@MoreYankeeBlues: “Might as well call up Escarra if Sanchez isn’t gonna play day game after night game with a lefty on the mound”

@_volpeshelmet: “why change the lineup when what u had running out there the past couple days have been working?????”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Paul Goldschmidt Decision

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