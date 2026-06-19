Yankees Get Concerning Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury News

The New York Yankees lost 5-1 to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, and a difficult moment in the fourth inning added to a tough night in the Bronx. Jazz Chisholm Jr. fouled a ball straight down near the plate, and it bounced up and struck him in the groin area.

Chisholm crumpled to the ground immediately and stayed down for several moments before Aaron Boone and the training staff came out to check on him. He eventually got back to his feet, clearly still in discomfort, but was unable to continue. Anthony Volpe entered to finish the at-bat in his place.

What Boone Said

Boone addressed the injury after the game, though the team did not yet have full clarity on its severity.

“We’re hoping he’s okay,” Boone said, noting the Yankees were still waiting to find out the full extent of the injury.

That kind of measured response is typical for an in-game injury of this nature, where the immediate pain often outweighs the long-term concern, but the team will not know more until further evaluation.

Volpe stayed in the game at shortstop following the substitution, while Jose Caballero, who started at short, shifted over to second base to cover Chisholm’s spot in the field.

The Broader Picture

Any extended absence for Chisholm would be a real blow to a lineup already managing without Aaron Judge.

Thursday’s loss also saw Andrew Benintendi hit a late grand slam off Camilo Doval in the eighth inning, preventing the Yankees from completing a series sweep. The offense managed only one run on the night, making Chisholm’s absence in the middle innings even more notable.

Other Yankees Roster Notes

Elsewhere in the organization, Austin Wells took a step forward in his rehab from the cervical headaches that sent him to the injured list earlier this month, hitting two home runs in a Triple-A rehab game with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. Boone indicated the team was leaning toward keeping Wells in the minors through the weekend rather than activating him for Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, partly due to a rainout that cost him a day of at-bats.

Top prospect George Lombard Jr. was placed on the seven-day injured list with sprained fingers in his left hand after a hard slide into second base, though Boone described the initial testing as encouraging.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees are dealing with a deep list of moving parts right now, and Chisholm’s injury adds one more storyline to track heading into the weekend. Boone’s tone after the game was cautious but not alarmed.

More clarity should come in the days ahead. Until then, the Yankees will be watching closely to see how significant the injury actually is.