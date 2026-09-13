Yankees Manager Makes Aaron Judge Statement After 3 Strikeouts

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets by a score of 2-0 in the Bronx.

With the victory, the Yankees won the series 2-1.

Aaron Judge had a tough day, going 0-3 with three strikeouts.

Yankees Manager Makes Aaron Judge Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Judge when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Boone: “He wants to be in there and feels good to go. Obviously I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen. To me he feels close at the plate. Christian Scott was really good today. But I think, to me, watching him from the side, he looks like Aaron to me as far as swing decisions. Now, there’s that next level of timing and getting into that groove that he’ll get to where he’s not there yet. But to me, he looks good.”

Social Media On Judge

Here’s what people were saying about Judge:

@Christian_NYYST: “Aaron Judge needed a MiLB rehab assignment. I don’t blame him or the #Yankees for skipping one with only 19 games left in the season. His timing is off and he went months without doing anything, so I’m not surprised he’s scuffling right now. He’s got 6 more games after today to get back in the swing of things because they need him to be the MVP we know he is when Tampa comes in on the 22nd.”

@yanksgte: “He needs to be better. Fast.”

@TonyGar34922575: “What is wrong with aaron? Judge keeps on striking out, not good”

@__ColorMeLay: “Aaron Judge maybe you need to heal a lil more💔”

Looking At The Yankees After Sunday’s Win Over Mets

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 86-63 record in 149 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

On Monday night, the Yankees will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.