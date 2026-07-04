New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Statement About Demoted Player

On Friday night, the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins by a score of 5-2.

Spencer Jones did not play in the game.

Following the victory, the team sent him back to Triple-A.

@FiresideYankees wrote: “The Yankees have optioned OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton after tonight’s game. He was recalled from Triple-A on June 5th, where he recorded a 129 wRC+ in 55 PAs.”

New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Statement

Ahead of Saturday’s game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Jones.

Boone (via SNY Yankees): “There’s certainly a case to keep him too… A lot of strong debate about that… One of the things I told him, I’m like, you’re a better player now than you were in March. You’re a better player now certainly than you were last year… There’s also a lot of room still for him to continue to improve on both sides of the ball. He’ll go down and obviously play regularly down there… Feel like he’s gotten better as the seasons unfolded and I feel like more than held his own up here.”

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .233 with 17 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, six runs and and one stolen base in 30 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Jones:

Ryan Garcia: “Seeing people up-in-arms that Max Schuemann is here over Spencer Jones is weird to me. Jones did not display the kind of profile that would perform well in a vs LHP only role, and he doesn’t bring half of the versatility.”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “As expected. Trent Grisham is just the better win-now option for the Yankee at the moment They don’t have any openings at DH with Goldschmidt/Rice tandem”

@BobbyMilone29: “They want him to play every day I get it”

@JohnDracy: “This franchise can’t get out of its own way”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-38 record in 87 games.

They are 23-18 in 41 games at home in the Bronx.