New York Yankees Manager Makes Max Fried Statement After Padres Game

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres opened up a series in California.

The Yankees lost by a score of 3-2 (in the 10th inning).

Max Fried got the start, going 5.2 innings.

He allowed one earned run and four hits (with four strikeouts).

New York Yankees Manager Makes Max Fried Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Fried (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What’d you think of Max tonight?”

Boone: “Thought Max was great. Only having 70 pitches there and getting into the sixth inning. I thought he got into a good rhythm really pretty early. Managed contact really well. And to get us two outs into the sixth there on a pitch count like he did, I thought he was really good.”

Looking At Fried

Fried is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

Right now, the 32-year-old is 4-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 17 starts.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Max Fried’s velocity was better tonight, as he averaged 94.4 mph on his four-seamer. It was 93.8 mph in his return from the IL.”

Before the Yankees, Fried had spent the first eight years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-61 record in 161 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 43-30 in 63 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Padres, the Yankees will host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.