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New York Yankees Manager Makes Max Fried Statement After Padres Game

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres opened up a series in California.

The Yankees lost by a score of 3-2 (in the 10th inning).

Max Fried got the start, going 5.2 innings.

He allowed one earned run and four hits (with four strikeouts).

New York Yankees Manager Makes Max Fried Statement

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Fried (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What’d you think of Max tonight?” 

Boone: “Thought Max was great. Only having 70 pitches there and getting into the sixth inning. I thought he got into a good rhythm really pretty early. Managed contact really well. And to get us two outs into the sixth there on a pitch count like he did, I thought he was really good.”

Looking At Fried

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Fried is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

Right now, the 32-year-old is 4-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 17 starts.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Max Fried’s velocity was better tonight, as he averaged 94.4 mph on his four-seamer. It was 93.8 mph in his return from the IL.”

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees throws a live bullpen session before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City.

Before the Yankees, Fried had spent the first eight years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees fields a grounder throws out Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-61 record in 161 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 43-30 in 63 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Padres, the Yankees will host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Max Fried Statement After Padres Game

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