New York Yankees’ Bench Coach Brad Ausmus Hired as Next Astros Manager: Report

According to sources who cover the Houston Astros, now *former* New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus is set to become the next manager for the Astros.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com also notes that Ausmus is set to fly to Houston tomorrow (11/12) to be named the Astros’ manager.

Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman confirmed to reporters yesterday at MLB’s GM meetings that Ausmus was a prime managerial target, and that New York has been expecting his departure from the organization.

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Yankees’ Bench Coach Brad Ausmus Expected to be Next Astros Manager

Update: The Houston Astros confirmed Brad Ausmus as their next manager.

Ausmus, 57, played 18 years in Major League Baseball, including 10 seasons with the Astros, where he earned two Gold Gloves as a catcher.

Originally drafted by the New York Yankees in 1987, Ausmus never actually played with the Yankees, but he joined the organization as their bench coach under manager Aaron Boone, helping guide the club’s major league staff for three seasons through 2026.

The Astros job won’t be Ausmus’s first crack at being an MLB manager, as he spent four seasons with the Detroit Tigers as their skipper from 2014-2017, compiling a 314–332 overall record (.486). In his rookie 2014 season, he guided Detroit to a 90–72 record and an AL Central division title before falling in the ALDS.

He was also the Los Angeles Angels‘ manager in 2019. The Angels went 72-90 that season.

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Brad Ausmus’s MLB Career at a Glance

Across 18 big-league campaigns, Brad Ausmus earned All-Star honors one time (1999 with the Tigers).

Across 1971 total games played along the way, he slashed .325/.344/.669 (OPS+ of 75).

Ausmus added 80 home runs, 270 doubles, and 607 RBI. His lifetime bWAR is 16.5.

Definitely known as a defensive-first catcher, Ausmus played in 100+ games in 14 MLB seasons, which feels unheard of now for today’s catchers.

Ausmus had two stints with the Houston Astros (1997-1998 and 2001-2008), and now will lead the organization he once played for as the lead clubhouse presence.