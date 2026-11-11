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New York Yankees’ Bench Coach Brad Ausmus Hired as Next Astros Manager: Report

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: Bench coach Brad Ausmus #68 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

According to sources who cover the Houston Astros, now *former* New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus is set to become the next manager for the Astros.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com also notes that Ausmus is set to fly to Houston tomorrow (11/12) to be named the Astros’ manager.

Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman confirmed to reporters yesterday at MLB’s GM meetings that Ausmus was a prime managerial target, and that New York has been expecting his departure from the organization.

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Yankees’ Bench Coach Brad Ausmus Expected to be Next Astros Manager

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Manager Aaron Boone #17, bench coach Brad Ausmus #65, third base coach Luis Rojas #67 and first base coach Dan Fiorito #85 of the New York Yankees look on from the dugout before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Update: The Houston Astros confirmed Brad Ausmus as their next manager. 

Ausmus, 57, played 18 years in Major League Baseball, including 10 seasons with the Astros, where he earned two Gold Gloves as a catcher.

Originally drafted by the New York Yankees in 1987, Ausmus never actually played with the Yankees, but he joined the organization as their bench coach under manager Aaron Boone, helping guide the club’s major league staff for three seasons through 2026.

The Astros job won’t be Ausmus’s first crack at being an MLB manager, as he spent four seasons with the Detroit Tigers as their skipper from 2014-2017, compiling a 314–332 overall record (.486). In his rookie 2014 season, he guided Detroit to a 90–72 record and an AL Central division title before falling in the ALDS. 

He was also the Los Angeles Angels‘ manager in 2019. The Angels went 72-90 that season.

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Brad Ausmus’s MLB Career at a Glance

Across 18 big-league campaigns, Brad Ausmus earned All-Star honors one time (1999 with the Tigers).

Across 1971 total games played along the way, he slashed .325/.344/.669 (OPS+ of 75).

Ausmus added 80 home runs, 270 doubles, and 607 RBI. His lifetime bWAR is 16.5.

Definitely known as a defensive-first catcher, Ausmus played in 100+ games in 14 MLB seasons, which feels unheard of now for today’s catchers.

Ausmus had two stints with the Houston Astros (1997-1998 and 2001-2008), and now will lead the organization he once played for as the lead clubhouse presence.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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