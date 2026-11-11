5-Year MLB Player Suddenly Becomes MIlwaukee Brewers Free Agent

The Milwaukee Brewers have several decisions to make regarding free agents this offseason.

At the top of the list is Jake Bauers. After winning the World Series, Bauers was extended MLB’s Qualifying Offer, and he still has a handful of days before he can either accept or reject that QO.

However, alongside Bauers is another handful of players who have decided to become Milwaukee Brewers free agents.

Today we’ll be focusing on MLB veteran infielder/outfielder Jihwan Bae, who was quietly let go by the Brewers earlier this month.

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Ex-Brewers Player Jihwan Bae Now a Free Agent

On 11/2, 5-year MLB veteran Jihwan Bae decided to elect MLB free agency and can now be signed by any of the 30 clubs in the league.

After being released by the New York Mets in August, the Milwaukee Brewers signed Bae to a minor league pact later that month, and he eventually had his contract selected on August 9.

Bae appeared in just four games for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2026 before being cut again, outrighted to the minors, and eventually placed on the 60-day IL.

In those four games with Milwaukee, Bae logged just two at-bats and did record a hit in one of them.

It’s unlikely that the Brewers will bring him back due to a potential injury concern. However, that doesn’t mean Jihwan Bae can’t serve well with another organization.

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Looking at Bae’s MLB Career

As noted, Jihwan Bae has played in parts of five seasons in his MLB career, all within the NL Central.

Bae debuted with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022, and remained a Pirate until the 2025 season.

Across 463 total ABs in his career, Bae holds a lifetime batting average of .225 with two home runs, two triples, and 22 doubles.

His career OPS+ is 63. He played in 111 games for the Pirates in 2023, which is the season in which he recorded most of his notable stats (2 HR, 2 triples, 17 doubles).

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