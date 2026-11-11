Yankees Trade Idea Nets Astros Catcher As Perfect Austin Wells Complement

The New York Yankees have a very clear need for another catcher heading into the 2027 season.
If New York is unable to sign Ryan Jeffers (who has a Qualifying Offer from the Twins), the Yankees might have to look towards the trade target to make an addition to the position group.
While Hunter Goodman will remain the dream target, that trade feels unlikely at this juncture. However, one name that the Yankees could target is Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz, who is sneakily a very solid power-hitting catcher from the right side of the plate.
More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Prediction Offloads Anthony Volpe for Rangers’ $325 Million All-Star in 4-Player Deal
Yankees Should Explore Trade for Yainer Diaz
As everyone is aware, Austin Wells had a poor offensive season in 2026, but it could be due to a lingering concussion issue.
However, either way, adding a complement to the catching group to pair with Wells would be a wise move by the Yankees, and Yainer Diaz stands out as a potential trade candidate.
According to BleacherReport.com, writer Joel Reuter reveals Diaz as a trade candidate this offseason:
“The Astros are at a crossroads and might benefit from retooling the roster, and while shortstop Jeremy Pena and third baseman Isaac Paredes are their most frequently mentioned trade chips, both could see their value undercut by a potential lockout and their looming free agency after the 2027 season. A Diaz trade would likely be accompanied by an outside addition to fill the catcher position, but a short-term bridge to top prospects Jason Schiavone and Walker Janek might be all they need.”
In 2026, Diaz played in 98 games and hit 14 home runs and 16 doubles, which was good for an OPS+ of 116.
He’s shown the ability to hit 20 home runs in a season, and also hits for average (career .280 mark over 1834 at-bats).
If the Astros aren’t going to be able to retain Diaz when he hits free agency (2029), it might be smart to move on from him now before that crossroads comes. Also, if Diaz is made available via trade, Brian Cashman should waste no time at least inquiring what it might take to acquire him.
Diaz is a 28-year-old backstop with 73 home runs across 499 career games played. His lifetime bWAR is 10.7. Austin Wells’ career bWAR over 382 games played? 3.8.
So, while Wells is undoubtedly a better defensive catcher, Diaz makes up for that and more with his bat.
More MLB on Heavy: 5-Year MLB Player Suddenly Becomes Milwaukee Brewers Free Agent
Yankees Trade Idea Nets Astros Catcher As Perfect Austin Wells Complement