Yankees Trade Idea Nets Astros Catcher As Perfect Austin Wells Complement

The New York Yankees have a very clear need for another catcher heading into the 2027 season.

If New York is unable to sign Ryan Jeffers (who has a Qualifying Offer from the Twins), the Yankees might have to look towards the trade target to make an addition to the position group.

While Hunter Goodman will remain the dream target, that trade feels unlikely at this juncture. However, one name that the Yankees could target is Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz, who is sneakily a very solid power-hitting catcher from the right side of the plate.

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Yankees Should Explore Trade for Yainer Diaz

As everyone is aware, Austin Wells had a poor offensive season in 2026, but it could be due to a lingering concussion issue.

However, either way, adding a complement to the catching group to pair with Wells would be a wise move by the Yankees, and Yainer Diaz stands out as a potential trade candidate.

According to BleacherReport.com, writer Joel Reuter reveals Diaz as a trade candidate this offseason: