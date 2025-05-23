Braves Trade Proposal Lands Intriguing Young Yankees Gold Glove Winner

There were immediate high expectations when the New York Yankees selected shortstop Anthony Volpe in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Volpe’s rookie year was 2023. The 22-year-old made his MLB debut and won the American League Gold Glove Award at shortstop, but the fanbase remains relatively unimpressed with his offensive production in year three.

Volpe has a career OPS of .673 and hit just 12 home runs in 160 games last season after totaling 21 the year prior. Earlier this season, opposing clubs began throwing fastballs up in the zone to the Yankees’ shortstop, and he struggled to adjust, swinging and missing often.

Many media and fans would say it’s too early in Volpe’s career for the Yankees to consider trading him, but others would disagree.

Change of Scenery for Volpe

Volpe grew up a diehard New York Yankees fan in Watchung, New Jersey, so to be dealt away from his childhood team would be heartbreaking, but maybe a new opportunity is what he needs to grow into the star everyone in New York’s organization thought he would be.

Statistically, he’s nowhere near the offensive player Bobby Witt Jr. or Gunnar Henderson are, but that hasn’t seemed to matter in a potent offense like the Yankees’.

Still, Jake Elman of Athlon Sports believes the Yankees could retrieve a valuable asset in return for Volpe, because he does not reach free agency until 2029.

“The Yankees have stuck by Volpe throughout his struggles, from missed opportunities at the plate to inconsistent fielding,” wrote Elman. “But if the Yankees ever considered moving in another direction, they’d be wise to call the Atlanta Braves about a potential Volpe-Ozzie Albies swap.”

Elman noted that there have been no previous rumors or negotiations between the Yankees and Braves involving a trade between Volpe and Albies.

How Could Albies Fit Defensively With the Yankees?

If the New York Yankees were to strike a deal for Albies, their starting shortstop would become unclear. Albies has exclusively played at second base in his nine-year career. A few weeks ago, utility player Oswaldo Cabrera fractured his ankle running to home on a sacrifice fly, so he’s not an option.

“Albies has only played second base in the majors, which would likely force Jazz Chisholm back to third,” wrote Elman. “Chisholm, a natural second baseman, primarily played the hot corner after joining the Yankees last summer.”

Chisholm’s last appearance at shortstop was in 2021 with the Miami Marlins, and there’s no guarantee he’d be as comfortable there as he is at second base, his natural position. Oswald Peraza is another player who could slot in at shortstop for the Yankees, but that leaves aging veteran DJ LeMahieu and rookie Jorbit Vivas as New York’s top options at third base.

Cutting ties with Volpe could also open up a spot for the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline, George Lombard Jr., as early as next season.

“Trading Volpe also opens the door for top prospect George Lombard Jr. to take the reins at shortstop as early as next year,” wrote Elman. “That’s excellent news for Yankees fans, even as Lombard struggled to a 6-for-33 start at Double-A Somerset.”

Albies is two years removed from posting a 5.0 WAR and hitting 33 home runs in 148 games with the Braves, and even though he’s only 28, he’s looked overmatched this season, with a 73 OPS+ and only a 26.3 hard hit percentage, 12.6 percent below league average.

The Yankees may avoid a trade like Elman suggested if Albies cannot improve his play with the bat.