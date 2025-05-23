Yankees Trade Idea Lands Diamondbacks Slugging Third Baseman

The New York Yankees have one of the most complete rosters in baseball. With a strong outfield made up of Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Cody Bellinger, the Yankees only need to improve their infield.

Their first base, shortstop, and second base spots are all locked up, leaving third base as the main area where the Yankees can improve. There are a few third basemen around the league the Yankees could trade for, including the Arizona Diamondbacks‘ Eugenio Suarez.

With the recent roster moves made by the Diamondbacks, the Yankees could target Suarez as their third baseman for the rest of the 2025 season. In an article from Stephen Parello of Yanks Go Yard, the Yankees are linked to Suarez after a roster move made by the Diamondbacks.

Why Arizona Could Trade Suarez

The Diamondbacks called up top prospect Jordan Lawler after he slashed .336/.413/.579 in Triple-A. After such a great performance in the Minor Leagues, the Diamondbacks called him up. But despite making the MLB roster, Lawler doesn’t have a clear path to playing time.

Lawler primarily plays shortstop, but is also capable of playing second base and third base. With Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo locking down second base and shortstop, third base is one of the spots where Lawler could find a home.

Suarez is currently locked into third base for Arizona, while Lawler doesn’t have anywhere else to go. That gives the Diamondbacks reason to move the slugging third baseman.

“The hot corner is Lawler’s only path to regular playing time in the years to come anyway,” writes Parello. “… so why not expedite the process and get some assets back for a player who almost certainly won’t be signed.”

Suraez is in the final year of his 7-year, $66 million deal, and he’s earning $15 million in 2025. Due to Suarez not being a part of the Diamondbacks’ plans beyond 2025, he’s a movable trade piece to make room for Lawler at third.

Adding Suarez wouldn’t cost a lot for the Yankees either. With one year left on his deal, Suarez would be a perfect trade target for the Yankees. The cost for Suarez is just one part of why he’s a great trade target for New York.

How Suarez Fits on the Yankees

“For the Yankees, Suarez fits like a glove,” Parello writes. “The veteran is durable, playing at least 143 games or more… every year since 2016, save for the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.”

Suarez would slide into the starting third baseman role over the current Yankees crop of talent at the position. Following the season-ending injury to Oswaldo Cabrera, the Yankees have a clear need at third base. While their in-house options, Jorbit Vivas, DJ LaMahieu, and Oswald Peraza, wouldn’t stop the Yankees from trading for Suarez.

Adding a player of Suraez’s caliber would be a huge boost for the Yankees offensively. Suarez has 14 home runs, 39 hits, 30 runs, nine doubles, and 38 RBIs across 178 at-bats in 2025. Suarez has an impressive .506 slugging percentage and a very solid .813 OPS.

When looking at Suarez career numbers, his production is equally impressive. He has 290 home runs and 1,339 hits, and has slugged .459 over his career. Overall, Suarez has been one of the best power-hitting third basemen of the past decade.

With Suarez under contract for just the remainder of 2025, the move wouldn’t affect the Yankees in the future.

The 33-year-old would round out the infield and lock up third base for the remainder of 2025. If the Yankees acquire Suarez, they would further strengthen the best offense in baseball.