New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jose Caballero Change Before Padres Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will continue their road trip when they open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-3 victory over Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

José Caballero finished with one hit, two strikeouts and one run in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Caballero Change

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/04 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Luis Garcia 1B 4. Spencer Jones RF 5. Trent Grisham CF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Caballero has been removed from the lineup on Friday.

The 30-year-old is currently batting .236 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 44 runs and 31 stolen bases in 119 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Prior to New York, Caballero had stops with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Friday

Here’s what people were saying:

Chris Kirschner: “As expected, George Lombard Jr. is back in the lineup”

Max Mannis: “My brain is still so consumed by the era where the Yankees employed nothing but righty power hitters that it truly blows my mind to see a lineup with EIGHT lefties in it”

@pamsson: “Just one righty in this lineup is amazing.”

@LeekNabers: “I’m loving the Ben rice leadoff idea”

@Joeythebigboss: “Potentially the last series without Judge. Let’s go win some games and get the best hitter in baseball back for the end-of-year push.”

@LombardIsKing_: “GEORGE BACK GEORGE BACK GEORGE BACK”