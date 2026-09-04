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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jose Caballero Change Before Padres Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will continue their road trip when they open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-3 victory over Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

José Caballero finished with one hit, two strikeouts and one run in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Caballero Change

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/04 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Luis Garcia 1B 4. Spencer Jones RF 5. Trent Grisham CF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Caballero has been removed from the lineup on Friday.

The 30-year-old is currently batting .236 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 44 runs and 31 stolen bases in 119 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees tags out Wade Meckler #53 of the Los Angeles Angels at second base after hitting a single during the third inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Prior to New York, Caballero had stops with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Friday

GettyManager Aaron Boone speaks to media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Here’s what people were saying:

Chris Kirschner: “As expected, George Lombard Jr. is back in the lineup”

Max Mannis: “My brain is still so consumed by the era where the Yankees employed nothing but righty power hitters that it truly blows my mind to see a lineup with EIGHT lefties in it”

@pamsson: “Just one righty in this lineup is amazing.”

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees reacts following his eighth inning three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

@LeekNabers: “I’m loving the Ben rice leadoff idea”

@Joeythebigboss: “Potentially the last series without Judge. Let’s go win some games and get the best hitter in baseball back for the end-of-year push.”

@LombardIsKing_: “GEORGE BACK GEORGE BACK GEORGE BACK”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jose Caballero Change Before Padres Series

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