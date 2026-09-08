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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Rockies Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies will open up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the San Diego Padres.

They most recently lost by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

José Caballero was not in the starting lineup.

New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York runs out his home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/08 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Caballero remains out of the lineup on Tuesday.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Right now, Caballero is batting .235 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 45 runs and 31 stolen bases in 122 games.

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Caballero has also had stints with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Tuesday

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out for batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Tuesday:

@dbtips101: “That’s it. Thats the lineup. I don’t love Rice batting cleanup but there aren’t many options right now. Bat Lombard 7-9. DO NOT put him in the middle of the order and ruin him like so many others. Let him be the contact hitter he needs to be”

@jinjjajoe_: “This is a World Series lineup”

@ZachIsTrash2: “Woulda preferred if judge was protecting rice but other than that this is great”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyThird base coach Luis Rojas congratulates Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees after his solo home run during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. 

The Yankees are currently 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They are 81-62 in 143 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Rockies Series

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