New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Rockies Series

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies will open up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the San Diego Padres.

They most recently lost by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

José Caballero was not in the starting lineup.

New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/08 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Caballero remains out of the lineup on Tuesday.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Right now, Caballero is batting .235 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 45 runs and 31 stolen bases in 122 games.

Caballero has also had stints with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Tuesday

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Tuesday:

@dbtips101: “That’s it. Thats the lineup. I don’t love Rice batting cleanup but there aren’t many options right now. Bat Lombard 7-9. DO NOT put him in the middle of the order and ruin him like so many others. Let him be the contact hitter he needs to be”

@jinjjajoe_: “This is a World Series lineup”

@ZachIsTrash2: “Woulda preferred if judge was protecting rice but other than that this is great”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They are 81-62 in 143 games.