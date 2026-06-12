Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Reveals Biggest Key to Becoming Cy Young Favorite

The New York Yankees couldn’t be happier with Cam Schlittler’s development. The young right-hander recently explained to Buster Olney on the Baseball Tonight podcast the biggest reason behind his rapid rise from draft pick to Cy Young favorite.

“The biggest thing when I got drafted is learning to put weight on, being able to hold that for an offseason to a full season. Being able to put on 20 lbs. in the system was a great feeling, and that’s why I’ve been able to see velo jumps, along with cleaning up the mechanics.”

Schlittler’s development story is pretty famous. The former Northeastern pitcher was averaging around 90 MPH when the Yankees picked him up in the 2023 MLB Draft. He’s since grown to a fireballer, overpowering hitters with a fastball-heavy approach.

He also credits the team’s analytics for helping him grow as a pitcher.

“With how much data we have on the analytical side, I really didn’t know that much about. I’m still learning about now, it’s definitely driven to some of the success that I’ve had at the major league level.”

How Cam Schlittler Became a Cy Young Favorite in 2026

The biggest adjustment for Schlittler has been adding more velocity and lift to his cutter. In 2025, it averaged 92.0 MPH with only 4.9″ of induced vertical break, often blending with his slider. In 2026, he’s added 2 MPH and 5 inches of rise to the pitch. It’s gone from a +1 run value to +5.

With the improvement of the cutter, Schlittler now has three “plus” quality fastballs, giving hitters multiple high-velocity looks with different movement profiles. He’s averaging just under 98 MPH on his four-seamer, but he also throws a sinker and cutter. The three offerings account for over 90% of his pitches, which have held opposing hitters to a .185 average and .277 slugging percentage.

With that approach, the right-hander is the current favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award. Schlittler has pitched to a 1.87 ERA with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. Given his success, he’s the successor to Gerrit Cole as the ace of the Yankees’ pitching staff.

How Cam Schlittler’s Rise Gives the Yankees the Best Rotation in MLB

Thanks to Schlittler’s breakout on the mound, the Yankees field one of the best rotations in MLB. They enter play on June 12 ranked second in rotation ERA (3.17) and third in fWAR (10.2). That should enable them to make a deep postseason run in October.

Schlitter’s strong run in the first two months enabled the Yankees to navigate injuries to the rotation. Now that Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are back, the rotation is near full strength.

They’re still waiting for left-hander Max Fried to finish rehabbing a bone bruise in his elbow. The latest update on Fried is that the club hasn’t gotten his elbow imaged again to gauge progress. That’s a key step in his recovery, as getting on a mound will establish a timetable for his return.

Once the Yankees get Fried back, their rotation should be at full strength. And if they enter the postseason with their rotation intact, they’re going to be a tough out for any opponent.