Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reveals Latest Update on Max Fried Injury Timeline

The New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, June 10 at Progressive Field. In the first two games, the Yankees outscored the Guardians ten to seven, and look to close out the sweep.

Will Warren and Gerrit Cole got the first two starts with Carlos Rondon taking the hill today.

Earlier in the season, the Yankees had one of the best starting rotations in the MLB. Their ace, Max Fried, went down almost a month ago in his start against the Baltimore Orioles, and the Yankees’ pitching staff hasn’t been the same since.

Manager Aaron Boone spoke about Fried’s progress ahead of the game, saying their is still no date set for more imaging on his elbow.

Aaron Boone Says Max Fried Will Undergo More Imaging For Elbow Injury Later in Week

New York Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips shared on X following Aaron Boone’s pregame press conference that a date has not been set for Max Fried’s imaging on his elbow. However, it is expected to happen later in the week.

“Aaron Boone didn’t have day for Max Fried‘s new imaging yet,” Phillips wrote. “Just said later in the week again.”

Aaron Boone didn't have day for Max Fried's new imaging yet. Just said later in the week again. #Yankees https://t.co/3YxHlIDoVi — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) June 10, 2026

Boone’s lack of addressing a timeline for Fried, pushes a narrative that the Yankees’ left-handed ace will not be back any time soon.

Fried was originally diagnosed with left elbow posterior soreness, after leaving his start against the Baltimore Orioles on May 13. Fried explained the sensation of a hyperextended and irritated elbow, saying “the banging of the two bones back there.”

On Sunday, Phillips shared that Fried was expected to throw from 120 feet this week, yet no update has made on whether or not the Yankees had him take that step.

If the Yankees do get good news after taking images of Fried’s elbow this week, the 32-year-old will be expected to undergo an extensive rehab assignment in the minor leagues, something similar of Gerrit Cole.