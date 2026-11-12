Cam Schlittler Sends Out 1-Word Message After CY Young Victory

On Wednesday, New York Yankees starter Cam Schlittler was named the unanimous 2026 American League Cy Young, meaning he received all 30 first-place votes from baseball writers across the MLB landscape.

His campaign was undoubtedly extremely impressive, as Schlittler posted an ERA of 1.95 (ERA title) with 239 strikeouts over 193.2 innings (33 starts).

Following his win of the illustrious award, which denotes the best pitcher in their respective league, Schlittler took to social media to acknowledge his great season.

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Cam Schlittler Has One-Word Message for Cy Young Victory

Not too long after it was announced that Schlittler had won the American League Cy Young, here was his message (via X.com) to the public about his victory:

Very short and to the point.

The post has since received over 283K views, 18K likes, and over 500 comments.

Cam Schlittler has embraced the villain role multiple times in his very young MLB career, and this is yet another instance of that; it will likely draw some outcry from opposing baseball fans.

More on Cam Schlittler’s Dominant 2026 Campaign

What makes Cam Schlittler’s 2026 Cy Young Award even more impressive is the fact that it was really his first full season as a pitcher in MLB.

Schlittler burst onto the scene in 2025 for the Yankees, making 14 starts and posting an ERA of 2.96, but he exploded into stardom with his 2026 campaign.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco highlighted Schlittler’s dominance in 2026 by writing:

“Schlittler finished with a 14-6 record; the Yankees went 21-12 in his starts overall. He led AL pitchers in Wins Above Replacement at both FanGraphs (6.2) and Baseball Reference (7.0). It’s a convincing case in terms of both traditional and advanced metrics that left little doubt that Schlittler would earn his first Cy Young honors. He also earned his first All-Star selection over the summer.”

His ERA+ sat at 215, which led the AL, and is 115% higher than the league average. His FIP was 2.56, and his WHIP was sub-1.00, which is a telltale sign of a Cy Young candidate.

Schlittler struck out 11.1 batters per nine innings, and struck out nearly five batters per walk surrendered.

The Yankees have another ace in their rotation who is here to stay.

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