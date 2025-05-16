Yankees Get Bad News on $75 Million Ace After Latest Prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the teams to watch around Major League Baseball heading into the trade deadline. With the deadline approaching at the end of July, the Cardinals are perhaps the one team in the league that could help the New York Yankees more than any other. Whether because of Nolan Arenado or Sonny Gray, multiple players have linked the Yankees to trade talks.

However, the Cardinals are only one game out in the National League Central. Unless the Chicago Cubs continue to play the way they have over the first month or so of the season, there’s certainly an opportunity for St. Louis to win this division.

Despite earlier doubts, Joe McFly of TalkinYanks recently predicted the Yankees will trade for Gray at the deadline.

“The Yankees will trade for Sonny Gray,” McFly predicted.

Would Sonny Gray Be Worth It for Yankees?

Newsweek predicted the New York Yankees might trade for Gray if they believe he’s worth the investment. Gray still has a $30 million club adoption for the 2027 season and is due $25 million next year.

“After signing a three-year, $75 million contract in 2023, Gray is owed $25 million this season, $35 million in 2026, and has a $30 million club option for 2027. If the Yankees feel he’s worth the money and whatever assets they need to give up to get him, he could be the perfect fit for their timeline…

“He’s been the kind of dependable and effective starter the Yankees could cherish come playoff time for several years,” Peter Chawaga wrote.

Yankees Face Roadblock to Reunite With Sonny Gray

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, if the St. Louis Cardinals want to move him, they could face a roadblock.

The New York Yankees know they must pay a massive price for Gray, who has already struggled in the Bronx. He pitched for the Yankees during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, posting a 4.90 ERA in 2018.

Prior to his time with the Yankees, Gray was an above-average arm.

“If the Cardinals decide to deal players, right-hander Erick Fedde, who has a 3.86 ERA this season, could draw some interest. Fellow right-handed starter Sonny Gray is a three-time All-Star, but his contract is very backloaded — he’s owed $35 million in 2026 — and the last time he was traded to a contender midseason (from the Athletics to New York Yankees in 2017), it did not go well,” he wrote.

With the way the Cardinals have played recently, too, Olney added that there’s a scenario where they could keep some of their tradable players.

Cardinals Could Choose Not to Be Sellers

After an offseason of rumors, the St. Louis Cardinals will have some decisions to make. If that isn’t moving on from Gray, the New York Yankees will have to look elsewhere.

“St. Louis Cardinals: They’re on a winning streak, and they’ve communicated to other teams that even if they aren’t a front-runner, they might keep their tradable players in what is the last season of John Mozeliak’s tenure as head of baseball operations,” he added.