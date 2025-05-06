Yankees Predicted to Make $275 Decision Amid Jazz Chisholm Injury

No matter the player, no matter the year, or anything else, the New York Yankees simply cannot avoid the injury bug. It’s been a very unfortunate situation for the Yankees, and the front office has to consider it as the trade deadline approaches.

With Jazz Chisholm now going down and expected to at least miss one month, according to the team, it’s only a matter of time before the Yankees decide on what they’ll do at the trade deadline.

With a pressing need in the infield before the injury, losing Chisholm for longer than a month could be disastrous, potentially pushing them to make a trade before the July trade deadline.

A recent prediction from Sports Illustrated noted that the Yankees could now be interested in landing Nolan Arenado after this injury. They wrote that the St. Louis Cardinals might not be looking for too much regarding a prospect return, something the Yankees could handle.

“This could open New York’s eyes to a massive trade for Arenado,” Zach Pressnell wrote for On SI. “The Cardinals likely wouldn’t ask for too much prospect capital in return, as long as they’re clearing most of Arenado’s massive contract off their payroll.”

Chisholm Was Wrong About Injury

Despite some of the injury concerns the New York Yankees have faced, Chisholm told reporters that he isn’t as concerned as everybody else after the injury.

He noted that he’s torn his oblique before, insisting the injury wasn’t serious. However, as reported, he tore his oblique and will miss the month.

“I’m really not as concerned as everybody else. I feel pretty good,” Chisholm said, via the Associated Press. “I’ve torn my oblique before, so I know it’s not torn or anything. It was just to be cautious.”

“I was super surprised when I saw the results,” Chisholm told reporters. “It’s not as bad as it looks on the scan.”

Other Teams Could Want Arenado

There are expected to be teams around Major League Baseball interested in trading for Arenado, meaning the New York Yankees have to be careful if they want to complete a deal. According to reports, the Yankees had interest during the offseason, but a deal was never finalized.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be interested in his services. However, the Dodgers have yet to show interest, and for now, the pairing only makes sense on paper.

“Meanwhile, they are still trying to trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to express interest, although they still hope that third baseman Max Muncy will overcome his early-season struggles,” he wrote.

If the Dodgers were to show interest in Arenado, the New York Yankees might have a tough time landing him.

It’s important to remember that Arenado has a no-trade clause and could deny any trade to New York. Whether he’d do that remains to be seen, but it’s something Yankees must remember.

Arenado was very good at the start of the season, but has since cooled off, posting a .254 batting average and a 108 OPS+.