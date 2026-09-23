New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Quote After Rays Clinch AL East

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. returned from the injured list before Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout as the Rays beat the Yankees 6-1 to clinch the American League East title.

After the game, Chisholm made an honest statement.

New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Honest Statement After Tampa Bay Rays Clinch AL East

Via SNY Yankees on X:

“It kind of sucks. That’s what we worked on all season, but it’s not the end goal for us. The end goal is the World Series.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked about the Rays celebrating their AL East crown at Yankee Stadium

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The second baseman has had a rough year at the plate for his standards, slashing .233/.313/.403 over 135 games.

FanGraphs and Baseball Reference value Chisholm much differently.

He has been worth 1.5 bWAR and 3.4 fWAR this year.

Chisholm began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

Miami traded him to New York during the 2024 season.

In his three seasons with the Yankees, Chisholm has posted a .774 OPS with 61 home runs and 158 RBI.

In his seven-year MLB career, the second baseman has posted 14.1 bWAR, 17.8 fWAR and a .245/.315/.445 slash line. He has 127 home runs, 363 RBI and 170 stolen bases throughout his career.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have sealed their fate as the top Wild Card team.

New York will most likely host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round next week.