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New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Quote After Rays Clinch AL East

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. returned from the injured list before Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout as the Rays beat the Yankees 6-1 to clinch the American League East title.

After the game, Chisholm made an honest statement.

New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Honest Statement After Tampa Bay Rays Clinch AL East

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees sends a hit by Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies to first for the out in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Via SNY Yankees on X:

“It kind of sucks. That’s what we worked on all season, but it’s not the end goal for us. The end goal is the World Series.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked about the Rays celebrating their AL East crown at Yankee Stadium

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 02: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees embraces teammates after scoring on an RBI single by Cody Bellinger #35 against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Chisholm is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The second baseman has had a rough year at the plate for his standards, slashing .233/.313/.403 over 135 games.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

FanGraphs and Baseball Reference value Chisholm much differently.

He has been worth 1.5 bWAR and 3.4 fWAR this year.

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 18: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers with his teammates in the dugout during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Chisholm began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

Miami traded him to New York during the 2024 season.

Miami Marlins v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 26: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins walks in the dugout before the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In his three seasons with the Yankees, Chisholm has posted a .774 OPS with 61 home runs and 158 RBI.

In his seven-year MLB career, the second baseman has posted 14.1 bWAR, 17.8 fWAR and a .245/.315/.445 slash line. He has 127 home runs, 363 RBI and 170 stolen bases throughout his career.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: George Lombard Jr. #96 high fives teammate Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees after hitting a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Yankees have sealed their fate as the top Wild Card team.

New York will most likely host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round next week.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Quote After Rays Clinch AL East

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