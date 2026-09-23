NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Miami traded him to New York during the 2024 season.
In his three seasons with the Yankees, Chisholm has posted a .774 OPS with 61 home runs and 158 RBI.
In his seven-year MLB career, the second baseman has posted 14.1 bWAR, 17.8 fWAR and a .245/.315/.445 slash line. He has 127 home runs, 363 RBI and 170 stolen bases throughout his career.
New York Yankees Right Now
The Yankees have sealed their fate as the top Wild Card team.
New York will most likely host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round next week.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. dropped an honest quote after the Tampa Bay Rays clinched the AL East title.
New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Quote After Rays Clinch AL East