New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Red Sox Game

On Saturday evening, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx for the second game of their series.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Friday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 5th) finished with one strikeout, one stolen base and one run in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/6 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero RF A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Saturday.

He is currently batting .234 with 51 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBI’s, 29 runs and 16 stolen bases in 60 games this season.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in his third season with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup For Yankees

Here’s what people were saying about Saturday’s lineup against Boston:

@YappinYanks: “Honestly like this lineup! Truly think we can get some guys on base before the top 3 come up to bat! LFG YANKS 🔥”

@sctda320: “Can we score more the 4 runs without judge in the lineup?”

Brendan Kuty: “Ali Sanchez, the new guy, behind the plate. José Caballero in RF w/ the lefty on the mound. Spencer Jones sits.”

Chris Kirschner: “Ali Sanchez gets the start against Ranger Suarez. Wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in there tomorrow with Early pitching”

@BD4pod: “There are six guys in tonight’s lineup with a wRC+ of 100 or higher.”

@mdestefano14: “Goldschmidt leadoff bomb”

Yankees After Friday’s Loss To Red Sox

The Yankees enter the night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-26 record in 63 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 18-12 in 30 games at home in the Bronx).